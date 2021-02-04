Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

New MSC Ships As Green As Possible

Lindel Coppell

A wide range of technologies will be on display on MSC Cruises’ pair of 2021 newbuilds, the Seashore and Virtuosa.

According to Linden Coppell, director of sustainability, both ships will have hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems, selective catalytic reduction and shorepower capability

Potable water will be generated aboard through reverse osmosis, and wastewater will be treated via the latest advanced technology.

“For every new class of ship, we really work on the energy and fuel efficiency piece,” she told Cruise Industry News, “making sure each new ship is as efficient as it can be.”

That means not only new systems, but big data.

“For the Virtuosa, we are looking at how the Grandiosa is operating now and the results,” Coppell said. “We collect a lot of data from the ships and analyze it, and work with the shipyard.”

The company expects the Virtuosa to be more efficient than her sister vessel, the 2019-built Grandiosa.

“We are looking at internal (items), like the HVAC systems,” Coppell explained. “These are the big technology pieces, but then there is a lot of fine tuning, adjusting and reporting back to the captain and his team.”

With the 5,200-guest World Europa debuting in 2022 and featuring not only LNG-fueled engines, but also a fuel cell, MSC will underscore its leadership position in green cruising.

The World Europa will be MSC’s first ship powered by LNG, and part of a series of five LNG-powered newbuilds.

The World Europa also features the first solid oxide fuel cell aboard a cruise ship, where LNG will help create heat and thus electricity for the hotel load through the fuel cell. The fuel cell is expected to be scaled over time from its initial 50KW output.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Harland Wolff

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide