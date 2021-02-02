Celebrity Cruises Announces Australia/NZ 2022-2023 Program

Celebrity Cruises today confirmed the return of the Celebrity Eclipse t Australia and New Zealand for the 2022-2023 season with a series of five- to 18-night itineraries.

From September 2022 through April 2023 with departures from both Sydney and Auckland, the 19 different itineraries will also feature new themed experiences such as Sun and Beach Escapes, Food and Wine Classics, and Five Star Getaways.

Other highlights include an overnight call in Cairns with the option to sleep under the stars on a private pontoon floating above the Great Barrier Reef and an Australian food and wine itinerary to Melbourne, Adelaide and Hobart.

Highlights: