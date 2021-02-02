Celebrity Cruises Announces Australia/NZ 2022-2023 Program

Celebrity Cruises today confirmed the return of the Celebrity Eclipse t Australia and New Zealand for the 2022-2023 season with a series of five- to 18-night itineraries.
From September 2022 through April 2023 with departures from both Sydney and Auckland, the 19 different itineraries will also feature new themed experiences such as Sun and Beach Escapes, Food and Wine Classics, and Five Star Getaways.
Other highlights include an overnight call in Cairns with the option to sleep under the stars on a private pontoon floating above the Great Barrier Reef and an Australian food and wine itinerary to Melbourne, Adelaide and Hobart.
Highlights:
- Longer stays in port with 8 p.m. departures from such popular destinations as Melbourne, Brisbane, Christchurch, Papeete and Maui;
- Adding the scenic Port Arthur, Tasmania, as a new port offering;
- The return of the Auckland to Fiji voyage, departing for the first time in January;
- Three South Pacific island itineraries with calls in Fiji, New Caledonia, Vanuatu and more;
- And, new transpacific sailings at the beginning and end of the season, sailing between Honolulu and Sydney.