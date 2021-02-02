Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

Silversea Launches Referral Promotion

Silver Muse

Silversea today announced a new Sail With Us referral promotion to reward guest loyalty.

For a limited time, Venetian Society members will enjoy USD 500 savings per suite when referring a new-to-Silversea guest who books a new voyage, according to a press release.

In addition, their referred friend or family member also enjoys USD 500 savings per suite for their booking.

Greater savings of USD 1,500 and USD 1,000 per suite can also be enjoyed by both parties when referring guests for full World Cruises or Grand Voyages, respectively.

The offer is valid from February 1, 2021, until March 31, 2021.

"We know that our valued Venetian Society members are our greatest ambassadors and that the majority of our most loyal guests regularly refer their friends and family to Silversea,” said Barbara Muckermann, Silversea's Chief Marketing Officer. “We have launched the ‘Sail With Us’ referral program to extend our gratitude to our close-knit community, recognizing their trust in our cruise line and rewarding them with savings on voyages to all seven continents. Our ‘Sail With Us’ promotion makes it possible for our loyal guests to introduce their friends to the unrivaled comfort and elegance of our ships and the amazing destinations to which we sail."

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report