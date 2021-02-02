Silversea Launches Referral Promotion

Silversea today announced a new Sail With Us referral promotion to reward guest loyalty.

For a limited time, Venetian Society members will enjoy USD 500 savings per suite when referring a new-to-Silversea guest who books a new voyage, according to a press release.

In addition, their referred friend or family member also enjoys USD 500 savings per suite for their booking.

Greater savings of USD 1,500 and USD 1,000 per suite can also be enjoyed by both parties when referring guests for full World Cruises or Grand Voyages, respectively.

The offer is valid from February 1, 2021, until March 31, 2021.

"We know that our valued Venetian Society members are our greatest ambassadors and that the majority of our most loyal guests regularly refer their friends and family to Silversea,” said Barbara Muckermann, Silversea's Chief Marketing Officer. “We have launched the ‘Sail With Us’ referral program to extend our gratitude to our close-knit community, recognizing their trust in our cruise line and rewarding them with savings on voyages to all seven continents. Our ‘Sail With Us’ promotion makes it possible for our loyal guests to introduce their friends to the unrivaled comfort and elegance of our ships and the amazing destinations to which we sail."