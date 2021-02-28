New Ship Preview: Ritz-Carlton Evrima

The first Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection ship will carry the name Evrima, tracing its roots to a name of Greek origin meaning “discovery.” According to the company, the name “inspires travelers to immerse themselves in exceptional experiences, explore new destinations and foster the spirit of adventure that makes travel so rewarding.”

The Evrima was originally scheduled for a February 2020 debut, which was postponed to June 2020 due to shipyard problems, and then for another 10 months to April 2021.

The majority of shareholders of the Hijos de J. Barreras shipyard – where the ship is being built – agreed to hand over control to Cruise Yacht Yard Co Ltd, an affiliated entity to Evrima’s owner, Cruise Yacht 1 Ltd, also led by Douglas Prothero, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. This effectively gave this newly formed entity oversight of the shipyard.

The new structure will ensure the timely completion of the Evrima, according to Ritz-Carlton.

Ship: Evrima

Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton

Capacity: 298 passengers

Shipyard: Barreras, Spain

Estimated Delivery Date: April 22, 2021

Features and Design: The 190-meter Evrima has The Observation Lounge, The Living Room, the marina-style platform with sundecks that ensures direct access to the water, spa treatments.

The yacht boasts an impressive (for its size) 10 different dining experiences – from steaks and seafood to fully customised lunches and dinners. Culinary Director Chef Matthieu Godard will oversee all culinary activities and menu planning, as well as Executive Chef Lee Goble, who will lead the culinary team onboard.

The company is offering what it called a more leisurely cruise pace, allowing more time in each port.

Debut Season: The Evrima will set sail on her first voyage on July 24, 2021, from Venice, Italy to Athens, Greece.

Following Itineraries: The Evrima will be sailing various Europe locations during her five- to nine-night itineraries up until September 2021. From September 2021, it is scheduled to relocate to sail Canada and the U.S. and then the Caribbean. In April 2022, it will relocate to Europe again, visiting Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Greece, and Croatia.

The 2022 to 2023 winter season runs from November through April, stopping at 15 new ports of call along the way, including Golfito, Costa Rica; Portsmouth, Dominica; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; and Bocas Del Toro, Panama.