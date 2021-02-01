Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Saga Cruises Announced As New Which? Recommended Provider for 2021

Spirit of Discovery

Saga has been named as a Which? Recommended Provider for ocean cruises in 2021.

This follows the inclusion of Saga cruises as part of the Cruise companies you can trust in 2021 feature in January’s edition of the Which? Travel Magazine, according to a press release. 

The title of Which? Recommended Provider is only awarded to the companies that, according to Which?, are “the cream of the crop”.

Which? Recommended Cruise lines must have a customer score of over 70% and meet the high standards of Which? researchers. 

Nigel Blanks, Chief Executive Officer of Saga Cruises, said: “We are delighted to be a Which? Recommended Provider – this recognition acknowledges Saga’s emphasis on both customer satisfaction and the transparency on pricing that we offer all our guests. This is a great start to an already exciting year for the Cruise business with the launch of Spirit of Adventure this Summer. I would like to thank our team both shoreside and onboard who have worked really hard to make this possible - this is another example of Saga Cruises leading the way in providing Exceptional experiences for our guests.”

