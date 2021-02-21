New Ship Preview: Le Commandant-Charcot

Le Commandant-Charcot, when she launches, will be marking a few firsts for Ponant.

Firstly, she will be the cruise line’s first hybrid electric ship running on LNG (liquefied natural gas). Secondly, she will be the first luxury passenger vessel to travel to the Geographic North Pole at 90° north latitude.

Ship: Le Commandant-Charcot

Cruise Line: Ponant

Capacity: 270 passengers

Shipyard: VARD shipyards in Romania and Norway

Estimated Delivery Date: spring 2021

Features and Design: This PC2 Polar Class ship is designed to safely sail in extreme polar regions while consuming the cleanest energy currently available.

It has 135 staterooms, all with balconies, including 68 suites that come with private terraces.

The vessel will be fitted with laboratories, equipment, as well as an indoor swimming pool, a conservatory, a lobby, and two restaurants. Le Commandant-Charcot will offer a platform for observation, research and analysis, and thereby joining in the global effort to study and conserve the poles.

Expeditions aboard Le Commandant-Charcot feature a range of new activities, in addition to the many hikes and zodiac excursions. Outings in hovercraft or kayaks will make it possible to admire the boundless crystalline panoramas of the Antarctic from all angles. Adventure seekers can also go diving in polar waters.

Under the supervision of the team of naturalist guides and the onboard scientists, guests will be able to participate in research and experiments during sailings, including deploying an Argos transmitter, a satellite-based system that collects and shares environmental data.

Debut Season: According to Ponant’s website, the first voyages onboard Le Commandant Charcot will be three back-to-back 15-night Geographic North Pole trips starting on July 24, 2021.

Following Itineraries: Itineraries will include the Arctic, Antarctica, the eastern coast of Greenland, the Northwest Passage, the Ross Sea, and the Charcot and Peter I Islands. They will range from 11- to 24-nights.