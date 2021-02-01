Holland America Offers Valentine's Day Promo

Nieuw Statendam

Holland America Line has announced a sales push for Valentine’s Day with a Holland America Line gift card promotion. 

A special promotion that runs Jan. 29 – Feb. 14, 2021 gives those that purchase a gift card an additional 10% bonus value.

• Purchase $500 gift card, receive $50 bonus gift card = $550.
• Purchase $1000 gift card, receive $100 bonus gift card = $1,110.
• Purchase 2 x $1000 gift cards, receive $200 in bonus gift cards = $2,200.

Cruisers can purchase a digital Holland America Line gift card here for instant or scheduled delivery.

Gift cards also can be sent in the form of a physical card mailed to the recipient and come in a variety of designs for personalization, including a Valentine’s Day edition.

A Holland America Line gift card can be applied to any cruise booking in US dollars, and select itineraries in 2021, 2022 and 2023 are now open. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Halton

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Var Provence

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today