Holland America Offers Valentine's Day Promo

Holland America Line has announced a sales push for Valentine’s Day with a Holland America Line gift card promotion.

A special promotion that runs Jan. 29 – Feb. 14, 2021 gives those that purchase a gift card an additional 10% bonus value.

• Purchase $500 gift card, receive $50 bonus gift card = $550.

• Purchase $1000 gift card, receive $100 bonus gift card = $1,110.

• Purchase 2 x $1000 gift cards, receive $200 in bonus gift cards = $2,200.

Cruisers can purchase a digital Holland America Line gift card here for instant or scheduled delivery.

Gift cards also can be sent in the form of a physical card mailed to the recipient and come in a variety of designs for personalization, including a Valentine’s Day edition.

A Holland America Line gift card can be applied to any cruise booking in US dollars, and select itineraries in 2021, 2022 and 2023 are now open.