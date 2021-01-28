MinXray Launches New Website

MinXray Inc., a supplier of portable, compact digital imaging equipment, has announced the launch of its new website dedicated to digital radiography solutions.

The website - www.minxray.com – is now said to offer more content to serve its customers, enhanced navigation for ease-of-use and the debut of the company’s growing e-commerce offerings and image hosting.

MinXray offers customized digital radiography systems to fit the needs of a variety of markets.

The lightweight portability of MinXray’s digital X-ray systems allow for fast and critical assessment of disease and injury both in a clinic setting and in remote locations around the globe. The systems offer the flexibility of a completely battery-powered system or one requiring only a standard 120V electrical outlet. For global applications, 220V systems are also available.

Visitors to the site will find it simple to locate product information, technical support, warranty registration and access to DICOM storage.

“One truly differentiating feature of the new site is our hosting capabilities. We can now offer customers our MinXCloud DICOM image archive and distribution system. It’s a web-based PACS system with scaled functionality flexible enough to meet the needs of almost any practice - from a simple back-up archive to a fully functional reporting and distribution platform that provides access to your images, anytime, anywhere and on any device,” said Jeanne Walter, vice president, marketing and sales at MinXray.