Cruise-Themed Goods on Sale To Fundraise for Preschool in Sri Lanka

Pascal Wepner, a popular cruise blogger in Germany, is raising 31,000 euros to build a preschool in Sri Lanka with the help of a non-profit organization, Fly & Help.

“We have children of our own and are doing very well. Many people in the world are far worse off than we are and, therefore, we want to give something back to the people and especially the children of the world,” Wepner, who runs two cruise-related German-language blogs Kreuzfluenzer and Schiffe & Kreuzfahrt, told Cruise Industry News.

The products available for sale are t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, gym bags, mugs, phone cases, teddy bears and other products bearing the logo Kreuzfluenzer (a merge of the words “cruise” and “influencer” in German) or Schiffe & Kreuzfahrt (ships and cruise). The online store delivers worldwide, and 100 percent of the profits made through the sales will go towards the construction of the preschool.

According to the project description, the preschool will provide education for 50 kids, aged between 3 and 5, living in a poor, rural region of Sri Lanka. The preschool will consist of a veranda, two classrooms, toilets and a playground.

At the moment, the children are either taught at a community center or in dilapidated barracks or huts that do not offer a safe learning environment for the children. Because of the lack of proper school facilities, many children have to travel far to get education or refrain from school altogether.

“Education is very important for everyone; unfortunately, not all people have easy access to education, that's why we want to support this area with our work and our reach,” Wepner said. “My goal is for the school to be up and running by summer or autumn 2022. That means we should have the money together in January/February 2022.”

According to the project description, the government has supported the project and will hire the teachers needed to work in the school.

Wepner added that he also donates the money earned through his Youtube channel to the cause.