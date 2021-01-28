Princess Cruises Announces 111-Day World Cruise in 2023

Princess Cruises has announced a new 2023 world cruise roundtrip itinerary from North America, visiting 50 destinations across 31 countries and six continents, including Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America and North America.

The 111-day itinerary will depart from Ft. Lauderdale on Jan. 5, 2023, and from Los Angeles on Jan. 19, 2023 (for a 97-day voyage), onboard the Island Princess.

According to a press release, some noteworthy destinations will include French Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia, Thailand, Israel, Greece, Croatia, Italy, Spain, Panama, Costa Rica and more. Guests will also get to see UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Petra, Mount Etna and the ancient Greek city of Ephesus in Turkey, among others.

Additionally, the itinerary will feature a maiden port call to Gythion, Greece, known as the port for ancient Sparta, as well as overnight visits to Dubai and Venice.

Tickets will go on sale on Feb. 10, 2021, and start at $19,199 per person.

Guests who book before Aug. 31, 2021 (for both embarkation points) will be able to receive early booking perks onboard: free drinks, unlimited WiFi, included gratuities, paid-for airfare (for guests traveling from the US and Canada only), onboard credit and specialty dining.

Captain’s Circle members will also enjoy an extra $1,000 in savings per guest on their cruise fare (for the first two guests), the cruise line stated.

The Island Princess features the MedallionClass Experience, offering various new features that leverage touchless technologies and significantly enhance and personalize the guest experience, as well as support new health protocols.