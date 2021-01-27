Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Carnival Cruise Line to Maintain Agent Commission Rates Through 2022

Carnival Panorama

Carnival Cruise Line today announced that it is honoring the commission tier each account earned in 2019 through 2022, according to a press release. 

Carnival said that it is ensuring that travel advisors will continue to earn commission at their current rates for the next two years without commission percentage changing.

“We truly appreciate the continued partnership and loyalty of our valued travel partners,” said Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global trade sales and marketing. “By maintaining our current commission tiers, we’re recognizing the important role that travel advisors play in the vacation-selling process while providing peace of mind knowing their efforts through 2022 will be compensated at the rate they have worked so hard to earn.”

Carnival had previously announced that commission tiers would be maintained through 2021, and this announcement extends this protection for an additional year.

Commissions are typically commensurate with sailed booking volumes at Carnival.

Today’s announcement is part of the line’s Onboard with You pledge which includes tools that support travel partners as a key success factor in Carnival’s previously announced plan of a gradual, phased in return to cruising.

