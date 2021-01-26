Where In The World Are Carnival Cruise Line's Ships?

Patiently awaiting a return to passenger operations, Carnival Cruise Line's fleet is positioned strategically for the time being.

Here is the location of every Carnival ship as of January 26, 2021:

Mardi Gras

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Location: Barcelona, Spain

The Mardi Gras is laid up in Barcelona, Spain. The LNG-powered vessel is expected to cross the Atlantic eventually, ahead of its inaugural cruise in the Caribbean, currently scheduled in May from Port Canaveral.

Carnival Panorama

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Long Beach, California

After a few months laid up in Central America, the Carnival Panorama is currently anchored off Long Beach, California. During the operational pause, the vessel was also used to repatriate crew members, sailing to Asia.

Carnival Horizon

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Spending the operational pause in the Caribbean, the Carnival Horizon is currently anchored in the Bahamas.

Carnival Vista

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After a technical call in Miami, the Carnival Vista returned to the Bahamas on January 19. The vessel is currently anchored off Little Stirrup Cay along other Carnival Corporation ships.

Carnival Breeze

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Breeze has been in laid up in the Bahamas since August. Previously, the ship was employed on crew repatriation efforts, sailing to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

Carnival Magic

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Italy

After being used to repatriate crew members to Europe, the Carnival Magic has been laid up in Italy. The vessel is currently in Naples, after several months anchored off Civitavecchia.

Carnival Dream

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Miami, Florida

The Carnival Dream is currently docked in Miami. As with Carnival ships, it is laid up off Florida, dock occasionally for provisioning and crew purposes.

Carnival Splendor

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: South China Sea

One of Carnival’s Australia based ships, the Carnival Splendor is currently in the South China Sea.

Carnival Freedom

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

As with most of the Carnival fleet, the Carnival Freedom is spending its operational pause around Florida. The ship is currently anchored off Great Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas.

Carnival Liberty

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After docking in Freeport for supplies last week, the Carnival Liberty is currently at the Great Bahamas Anchorage.

Carnival Valor

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Italy

The Carnival Valor has been anchored off Italy in the last few months. The vessel is currently near the Port of Civitavecchia.

Carnival Miracle

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Long Beach, California

The Carnival Miracle is currently docked in Long Beach, California. The ship arrived back in the U.S. in December, after several months near Panama.

Carnival Glory

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Glory is currently in route to Freeport, Bahamas. The vessel has been laid up in the region for the past months.

Carnival Conquest

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Conquest is anchored off Little Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas. On January 24, it left Freeport after a technical call.

Carnival Legend

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Philipsburg, St. Maarten

The Carnival Legend is currently docked in St. Maarten. The ship was previously in the Bahamas.

Carnival Pride

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Spending the operational pause off Florida, the Carnival Pride is currently anchored around Great Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas.

Carnival Spirit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: South China Sea

After being used on crew repatriation voyages, the Carnival Spirit has been laid up in Asia. Currently, the ship is anchored off Singapore.

Carnival Victory/Radiance

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Location: Cádiz, Spain

When the pandemic started, the Carnival Victory was in a shipyard in Cádiz for a major refit. With work suspended soon after, the vessel remains in the Spanish yard.

Carnival Sunrise

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After leaving Miami on January 21, the Carnival Sunrise is currently anchored off the Bahamas, where it is spending the operational pause.

Carnival Elation

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Elation is spending the operational pause in the Bahamas. The Fantasy-class ship recently visited Philipsburg, St. Maarten, for a technical call.

Carnival Paradise

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: Philipsburg, St. Maarten

Laid up in the Bahamas for the past few months, the Carnival Paradise is currently in St. Maarten. On a technical call, the vessel docked in Philipsburg last week.

Carnival Sunshine

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After leaving Charleston in April, the Carnival Sunshine has been laid up in Bahamas. Currently, it is off Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Carnival Sensation

Year Built: 1993

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Laid-up in the Bahamas, the Carnival Sensation is currently in the Great Stirrup Cay area.

Carnival Ecstasy

Year Built: 1991

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After sailing to Asia on repatriation efforts earlier in 2020, the Carnival Ecstasy is currently anchored off the Bahamas.