Where In The World Are Carnival Cruise Line's Ships?

Patiently awaiting a return to passenger operations, Carnival Cruise Line's fleet is positioned strategically for the time being.
Here is the location of every Carnival ship as of January 26, 2021:
Mardi Gras
Year Built: 2020
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Location: Barcelona, Spain
The Mardi Gras is laid up in Barcelona, Spain. The LNG-powered vessel is expected to cross the Atlantic eventually, ahead of its inaugural cruise in the Caribbean, currently scheduled in May from Port Canaveral.
Carnival Panorama
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: Long Beach, California
After a few months laid up in Central America, the Carnival Panorama is currently anchored off Long Beach, California. During the operational pause, the vessel was also used to repatriate crew members, sailing to Asia.
Carnival Horizon
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Spending the operational pause in the Caribbean, the Carnival Horizon is currently anchored in the Bahamas.
Carnival Vista
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: The Bahamas
After a technical call in Miami, the Carnival Vista returned to the Bahamas on January 19. The vessel is currently anchored off Little Stirrup Cay along other Carnival Corporation ships.
Carnival Breeze
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Location: The Bahamas
The Carnival Breeze has been in laid up in the Bahamas since August. Previously, the ship was employed on crew repatriation efforts, sailing to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.
Carnival Magic
Year Built: 2011
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Location: Italy
After being used to repatriate crew members to Europe, the Carnival Magic has been laid up in Italy. The vessel is currently in Naples, after several months anchored off Civitavecchia.
Carnival Dream
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Location: Miami, Florida
The Carnival Dream is currently docked in Miami. As with Carnival ships, it is laid up off Florida, dock occasionally for provisioning and crew purposes.
Carnival Splendor
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Location: South China Sea
One of Carnival’s Australia based ships, the Carnival Splendor is currently in the South China Sea.
Carnival Freedom
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: The Bahamas
As with most of the Carnival fleet, the Carnival Freedom is spending its operational pause around Florida. The ship is currently anchored off Great Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas.
Carnival Liberty
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: The Bahamas
After docking in Freeport for supplies last week, the Carnival Liberty is currently at the Great Bahamas Anchorage.
Carnival Valor
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: Italy
The Carnival Valor has been anchored off Italy in the last few months. The vessel is currently near the Port of Civitavecchia.
Carnival Miracle
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Long Beach, California
The Carnival Miracle is currently docked in Long Beach, California. The ship arrived back in the U.S. in December, after several months near Panama.
Carnival Glory
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: The Bahamas
The Carnival Glory is currently in route to Freeport, Bahamas. The vessel has been laid up in the region for the past months.
Carnival Conquest
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: The Bahamas
The Carnival Conquest is anchored off Little Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas. On January 24, it left Freeport after a technical call.
Carnival Legend
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Philipsburg, St. Maarten
The Carnival Legend is currently docked in St. Maarten. The ship was previously in the Bahamas.
Carnival Pride
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Spending the operational pause off Florida, the Carnival Pride is currently anchored around Great Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas.
Carnival Spirit
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: South China Sea
After being used on crew repatriation voyages, the Carnival Spirit has been laid up in Asia. Currently, the ship is anchored off Singapore.
Carnival Victory/Radiance
Year Built: 2000
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Location: Cádiz, Spain
When the pandemic started, the Carnival Victory was in a shipyard in Cádiz for a major refit. With work suspended soon after, the vessel remains in the Spanish yard.
Carnival Sunrise
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Location: The Bahamas
After leaving Miami on January 21, the Carnival Sunrise is currently anchored off the Bahamas, where it is spending the operational pause.
Carnival Elation
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: The Bahamas
The Carnival Elation is spending the operational pause in the Bahamas. The Fantasy-class ship recently visited Philipsburg, St. Maarten, for a technical call.
Carnival Paradise
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: Philipsburg, St. Maarten
Laid up in the Bahamas for the past few months, the Carnival Paradise is currently in St. Maarten. On a technical call, the vessel docked in Philipsburg last week.
Carnival Sunshine
Year Built: 1996
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Location: The Bahamas
After leaving Charleston in April, the Carnival Sunshine has been laid up in Bahamas. Currently, it is off Freeport, Grand Bahama.
Carnival Sensation
Year Built: 1993
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Laid-up in the Bahamas, the Carnival Sensation is currently in the Great Stirrup Cay area.
Carnival Ecstasy
Year Built: 1991
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: The Bahamas
After sailing to Asia on repatriation efforts earlier in 2020, the Carnival Ecstasy is currently anchored off the Bahamas.