A Look at Holland America's Unique Grand Voyages

Holland America Line’s Grand Voyages are now open for sail, including the unique 2022 Grand Africa Voyage, 2023 Grand World Voyage and 2023 Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage.

Ranging from 71 to 127 days, these longer cruises are all roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, without the need for international air travel.

2022 Grand Africa Voyage Highlights

• 71 days. Departs Oct. 10, 2022, sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale aboard Zaandam on a clockwise navigation around the continent.

• 4 overnight calls: Aqaba, Jordan; Cape Town, South Africa (two nights); Zanzibar, Tanzania; and Victoria, Seychelles.

• 25 ports in 21 countries and territories, in the order of calls: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Tunisia, Greece, Egypt, Jordan, Seychelles, Tanzania, Mayotte, Madagascar, Mozambique, South Africa, Namibia, Angola, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Senegal, Cape Verde, Puerto Rico.

• A memorable daylight transit of the Suez Canal en route to Aqaba, Jordan, for the opportunity to travel to the Lost City of Petra.

• Safari and wildlife opportunities include Serengeti National Park, Maasi Mara Reserve, Ngorongoro Crater, Tsavo National Park, Jozani Forest Reserve, Lokobe National Park, the Black Lemur Sanctuary, Kruger National Park, Phinda Mountain Lodge and Thanda Private Game Reserve.

• Two days at Cape Town, South Africa, to explore Table Mountain, Nelson Mandela's prison cell, Chapman's Peak Drive, Kulala Desert Lodge and more.

2023 Grand World Voyage Highlights

• 127 days. Departing Jan. 3, 2023, aboard Zaandam roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale on an itinerary that circles the globe on a westwardly route.

• Zaandam crosses the South Pacific to New Zealand and Australia before sailing up the west coast of Africa and charting a path through Northern Europe.

• 61 ports in 30 countries and island nations: Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Panama, French Polynesia, Cook Islands, Tonga, New Zealand, Australia, Mauritius, Réunion, Madagascar, Mozambique, South Africa, Namibia, Angola, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Senegal, Spain, Morocco, Portugal, France, England, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Scotland and Ireland.

• 8 overnight calls: Fuerte Amador (Panama City), Panama; Papeete, Tahiti; Sydney, Hobart, Adelaide and Fremantle (Perth), Australia; Cape Town, South Africa; and Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

• 20 calls around the African continent with numerous opportunities for overland safari experiences.

2023 Grand South America & Antarctica Highlights

• 74 days. Departing Jan. 3, 2023, aboard Volendam roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale on an itinerary that circles the continent on a counterclockwise route.

• 34 ports in 16 countries and island nations across two continents: Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Panama, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Antarctica, Falkland Islands, Uruguay, Brazil, French Guiana, Barbados, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Bahamas.

• 5 overnight calls: Fuerte Amador (Panama City), Panama; Manaus and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina (two nights); Callao (Lima), Peru (two nights).

• Daylight transit of the Panama Canal and overland opportunities to visit Machu Picchu, the Galapagos Islands, Patagonia and Iguazu Falls.

• Four days of spectacular scenic cruising in the icescapes of Antarctica.

• Additional scenic cruising includes the Chilean Fjords, Strait of Magellan, Amalia or Brujo Glacier, Cockburn and Beagle channels, Glacier Alley and Cape Horn.

• 12 calls in Brazil and a journey along the Amazon River to Manaus.