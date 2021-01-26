Viking Announces New Nile River Ship for 2022

Viking today announced an expansion of its Egypt fleet with Viking Aton, a new river vessel.

Viking said the ship is inspired by the design of the Viking Longships and built specifically to navigate the Nile River.

The Viking Aton is currently under construction and is scheduled to debut in September 2022. Sailing on Viking’s popular Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary, the new vessel will join Viking’s existing Egypt river fleet, which includes its identical sister ship Viking Osiris and Viking’s first owned and operated ship on the Nile, Viking Ra.

“Egypt remains a top destination for many of our guests who are inspired to discover the rich history and beauty of the region,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “We will always maintain our commitment to creating meaningful experiences that are focused on the destination. The addition of Viking Aton is a reflection of our continued investment in Egypt; we look forward to introducing the country’s cultural treasures to even more Viking guests in the future.”

Hosting 82 guests in 41 staterooms, Viking Aton will be a state-of-the-art ship with the clean, elegant Scandinavian design for which Viking is known, the company said.

The Viking Aton’s features include all outside staterooms with river views; spacious suites with two full-size rooms and verandas; a pool and sun deck with 360-degree views; Viking Lounge with floor-to-ceiling glass doors; and Viking’s revolutionary Aquavit Terrace ideal for al fresco dining and indoor/outdoor viewing along the Nile River.

The Viking Aton will join the company’s other ships on the Nile, Viking Osiris, which is set to launch in 2021, and Viking Ra, which launched in 2018. Viking is the first and only Western company to build, own and operate ships on the Nile.



