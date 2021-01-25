Pacific Princess Sold to Azamara, Brand Expands to 4 Ships

Sycamore Partners is the new owner of the Pacific Princess as the private equity firm has not only bought Azamara, but is adding a fourth R-class ship to the fleet, according to a statement.

"This addition, pending the close of the transaction announced earlier this month that Sycamore Partners has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Azamara, marks our new future of growth as well as new opportunities to reach more destinations and communities than ever before," said Carol Cabezas, Chief Operating Officer, Azamara, in a letter to guests.

"Sycamore Partners has purchased the Pacific Princess, a former R-class ship comparable in size to our three sister ships. Just like Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest, and Azamara Pursuit, our newest addition will be able to sail into intimate rivers, visit smaller, as well as less-crowded ports other vessels can’t access," she said. "

It will provide an excellent space for special connections to form while never feeling overcrowded. Prior to our return to service, we will complete a bow-to-stern refurbishment that will echo the soft, natural tones and elegant touches of her sister ships with a few new onboard elements. And, of course, you can expect those same intimate experiences and personalized touches Azamara is known and loved for."

The ship will sail its inaugural season in Europe in 2022.