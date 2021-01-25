MSC Is Cruising Once Again in the Mediterranean

The MSC Grandiosa is cruising again, having departed last night from the port of Genoa in Italy to resume as planned regular seven-night cruises in the Mediterranean after a short pause of operations during the holiday period.

The ship had temporarily suspended her sailing as a result of an Italian government decree that restricted movement within the country, according to a press release.

The MSC Grandiosa first welcomed guests back on board in August 2020 and feedback from the more than 30,000 guests who have sailed so far onboard has been extremely positive, so much so that some guests have chosen to extend their stay on board by one or more weeks, the company said, as the ship operates under a set of new and strict health and safety protocols.

The protocol, which is unique in the hospitality industry and has been approved by national authorities in Italy, Greece and Malta, is being used as the basis to inform and support plans to restart cruising in other parts of the world.