Dream Cruises Releases Lunar New Year Program

Dream Cruises has released a detailed program for its Lunar New Year-special itineraries between Jan. 27 and Feb. 18 onboard the World Dream.

“Dream Cruises is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a host of fun and exciting activities onboard the World Dream to provide Singapore residents with myriad entertaining options before, during and after the holidays for the ultimate Super Seacation experience,” said Michael Goh, president at Dream Cruises.

“With the COVID-19 situation curtailing international travel plans, we are bringing the world onboard World Dream with elements of Chinese, Japanese and Thai culture to bring good fortune for the Year of the Ox.”

According to a press release, the sailings that fall into the period will feature the traditional dragon dance and the appearance of the God of Fortune (between Feb. 10 and Feb. 16 only), as well as Feng Shui forecasts (on the itinerary departing on Feb. 17) and workshops on Chinese knots and lanterns – where guests can learn to create and to appreciate the age-old handicrafts that have been passed down for generations.

The Lunar New Year’s itinerary will also feature a complimentary banquet on New Year’s Eve “with a symbolically auspicious menu of Yusheng for prosperity, soup with fish and abalone for double happiness, Fa Cai with pork knuckle for wealth, steamed whole fish for abundance, and sweet glutinous balls that symbolize family reunion.”

Additionally, a fitness program entitled Vitamin Sea & Dream will be available on all the itineraries that fall into the aforementioned period where guests will be able to learn to fight, do Zumba, coordination and functionality training, aqua fitness, and learn to create juices and cocktails with immunity boosting ingredients.

For kids aged 2-12, the Little Dreamers Academy at Sea will be open offering an action-packed itinerary of education activities, including the LEGO BOOST Robot Coding Basic Workshop and Advance Maze Challenge, as well as music and storytelling sessions. A magic show and Asia’s only fireworks and laser show at sea will also make many children and adults happy (the latter event is available on Feb. 10 and 12. departures only, weather-permitting).

Bookings made before Jan. 31 (for departures before March 28) will be eligible for a free upgrade to a balcony stateroom, starting from SGD$99 per person based on twin-sharing occupancy, the cruise line stated.

Dream Cruises also announced that from March to May, it will be sailing beyond Singapore as the World Dream “brings in thematic offerings from popular destinations Korea and Thailand – bringing the world directly to their Super Seacation.”