Pacific Princess Sold as Another Ship Leaves Carnival Corp. Fleet

Princess Cruise today announced the sale of Pacific Princess to an undisclosed buyer. The 670-guest ship was the smallest in the current Princess fleet.

The company said the sale of the cruise ship is in line with parent company Carnival Corporation’s plan to accelerate the removal of less efficient ships from its fleet, according to a statement.

The Pacific Princess first joined the cruise line’s fleet in 2002, and originally entered service in 1999 as R3 for Renaissance Cruises.

The Pacific Princess sailed more than 1.6 million nautical miles and 11 world cruises.

“Pacific Princess holds so many memories and cherished experiences to all who sailed upon her,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “Pacific Princess offered a traditional style of cruising to unique destinations. While it’s difficult to say goodbye to our ‘Love Boat,’ our World Cruise and exotic itineraries continue onboard our Medallion Class-enabled Island Princess and Coral Princess, featuring the best Wi-Fi at sea, allowing guests to keep in touch with loved ones and share vacation memories along the way.”