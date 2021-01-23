When Royal Caribbean Ships May Cruise Again

Royal Caribbean International returned to cruise service out of Singapore with the Quantum of the Seas, but the rest of the fleet remains out of service.

The Miami-based cruise line could start cruising as May, however, according to announced deployment and cruises for sale on the line's website.

The latest look at the expected first sailing of each Royal Caribbean International ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Adventure of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: May 22, 2021

Homeport: Barcelona

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Villefranche, La Spezia and Civitavecchia

Allure of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: May 3, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Labadee, Falmouth and CocoCay

Anthem of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: May 7, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Zeebrugge, Rotterdam, Le Havre and Bilbao

Brilliance of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: May 1, 2021

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: George Town and Cozumel

Enchantment of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,250

Date: May 1, 2021

Homeport: Baltimore

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: King’s Wharf

Explorer of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: May 5, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Costa Maya and Cozumel

Freedom of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: May 8, 2021

Homeport: Cape Liberty

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: King’s Wharf

Grandeur of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: December 5, 2021

Homeport: Bridgetown

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Scarborough, Port of Spain, St. George’s, Fort de France, Rosseau and Castries

Harmony of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: May 4, 2021

Homeport: Barcelona

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Marseille, La Spezia and Civitavecchia

Independence of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: May 3, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and CocoCay

Jewel of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: May 4, 2021

Homeport: Copenhagen

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Flam, Bergen and Kristiansand

Liberty of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: May 2, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, George Town and Falmouth

Mariner of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: May 3, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: CocoCay, Nassau and CocoCay

Navigator of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: May 2, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Cococay, Nassau and CocoCay

Oasis of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: May 2, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel

Odyssey of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: May 9, 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia

Length: 12 nights

Itinerary: Heraklion, Ashdod, Haifa, Kusadasi, Piraeus and Naples

Ovation of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: May 21, 2021

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Inside Passage (cruising), Juneau, Skagway, Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier (cruising) and Victoria

Quantum of the Seas

Date: In service since December 1, 2020

Homeport: Singapore

Length: 3 and 4 nights

Itinerary: Only sea days

Radiance of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: May 21, 2021

Homeport: Vancouver to Seward

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Inside Passage (cruising), Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Skagway and Hubbard Glacier (cruising)

Rhapsody of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: May 1, 2021

Homeport: Ravenna

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Kotor, Corfu, Piraeus, Mykonos and Argostoli

Serenade of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: May 16, 2021

Homeport: Vancouver

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Inside Passage (cruising), Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Tracy Arm Fjord (cruising)

Spectrum of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: March 7, 2021

Homeport: Shanghai

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Nagasaki and Kagoshima

Symphony of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: May 1, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Labadee, San Juan, Charlotte Amalie and CocoCay

Vision of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: May 2, 2020

Homeport: San Juan

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Charlotte Amalie, St. Croix, Philipsburg, Castries, Bridgetown and Basseterre

Voyager of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: May 4, 2021

Homeport: Tianjin

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Fukuoka