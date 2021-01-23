When Royal Caribbean Ships May Cruise Again

Royal Caribbean International returned to cruise service out of Singapore with the Quantum of the Seas, but the rest of the fleet remains out of service.
The Miami-based cruise line could start cruising as May, however, according to announced deployment and cruises for sale on the line's website.
The latest look at the expected first sailing of each Royal Caribbean International ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):
Adventure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: May 22, 2021
Homeport: Barcelona
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Villefranche, La Spezia and Civitavecchia
Allure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: May 3, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Labadee, Falmouth and CocoCay
Anthem of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: May 7, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Zeebrugge, Rotterdam, Le Havre and Bilbao
Brilliance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: May 1, 2021
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: George Town and Cozumel
Enchantment of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,250
Date: May 1, 2021
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: King’s Wharf
Explorer of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: May 5, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Costa Maya and Cozumel
Freedom of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: May 8, 2021
Homeport: Cape Liberty
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: King’s Wharf
Grandeur of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: December 5, 2021
Homeport: Bridgetown
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Scarborough, Port of Spain, St. George’s, Fort de France, Rosseau and Castries
Harmony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: May 4, 2021
Homeport: Barcelona
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Marseille, La Spezia and Civitavecchia
Independence of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: May 3, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and CocoCay
Jewel of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: May 4, 2021
Homeport: Copenhagen
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Flam, Bergen and Kristiansand
Liberty of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: May 2, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, George Town and Falmouth
Mariner of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: May 3, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: CocoCay, Nassau and CocoCay
Navigator of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: May 2, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cococay, Nassau and CocoCay
Oasis of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: May 2, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel
Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: May 9, 2021
Homeport: Civitavecchia
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: Heraklion, Ashdod, Haifa, Kusadasi, Piraeus and Naples
Ovation of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: May 21, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Inside Passage (cruising), Juneau, Skagway, Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier (cruising) and Victoria
Quantum of the Seas
Date: In service since December 1, 2020
Homeport: Singapore
Length: 3 and 4 nights
Itinerary: Only sea days
Radiance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: May 21, 2021
Homeport: Vancouver to Seward
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Inside Passage (cruising), Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Skagway and Hubbard Glacier (cruising)
Rhapsody of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: May 1, 2021
Homeport: Ravenna
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Corfu, Piraeus, Mykonos and Argostoli
Serenade of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: May 16, 2021
Homeport: Vancouver
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Inside Passage (cruising), Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Tracy Arm Fjord (cruising)
Spectrum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: March 7, 2021
Homeport: Shanghai
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Nagasaki and Kagoshima
Symphony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: May 1, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Labadee, San Juan, Charlotte Amalie and CocoCay
Vision of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: May 2, 2020
Homeport: San Juan
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Charlotte Amalie, St. Croix, Philipsburg, Castries, Bridgetown and Basseterre
Voyager of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: May 4, 2021
Homeport: Tianjin
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Fukuoka