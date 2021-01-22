Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

Ship By Ship: Here's When Norwegian May Start Cruising Again

Norwegian Escape in Tortola

With Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings pushing its start back to May, Cruise Industry News takes a look at when Norwegian Cruise Line ships may cruise next.

A look at the expected first sailing of each Norwegian Cruise Line ship as the cruise industry gets back into service. Data is based on announced deployment, cruises for sale, and all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis:

Norwegian Bliss
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: May 1, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Victoria

Norwegian Breakaway
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: May 2, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Roatán, Harvest Caye, Costa Maya and Cozumel

Norwegian Dawn

Norwegian Dawn
Capacity at 100%: 2,200
Date: May 2, 2021
Homeport: Venice
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Corfú, Santorini, Mykonos, Argostoli and Dubrovnik

Norwegian Encore
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: May 2, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Victoria

Norwegian Epic
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: May 2, 2021
Homeport: Barcelona
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Naples, Civitavecchia, Livorno, Cannes and Palma de Mallorca

Norwegian Escape
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: May 21, 2021
Homeport: Southampton to Copenhagen
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Le Havre, Zeebrugge, Rotterdam and Oslo

Norwegian Gem
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: May 7, 2021
Homeport: Boston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: King’s Wharf

Norwegian Getaway
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: May 10, 2021
Homeport: Civitavecchia
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Split, Kotor, Corfú, Santorini, Mykonos, Naples and Livorno

Norwegian Jade
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: May 7, 2021
Homeport: Amsterdam
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Cobh, Liverpool, Dublin, Tilbury, Le Havre and Zeebrugge

Norwegian Jewel
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: May 10, 2021
Homeport: Vancouver to Seward
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway

Norwegian Joy
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: May 2, 2021
Homeport: New York City
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: King’s Wharf  

Norwegian Pearl
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: May 2, 2021
Homeport: Piraeus
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kusadasi, Patmos, Ashdod, Haifa, Limassol and Santorini

Norwegian Sky
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: May 7, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau

Norwegian Spirit

Norwegian Spirit
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: May 7, 2021
Homeport: Venice to Istanbul
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Split, Korcula, Corfú, Santorini, Kusadasi, Patmos, Piraeus and Volos

Norwegian Star
Capacity at 100%: 2,200
Date: May 2, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: Zeebrugge, Amsterdam, Akureyri, Reykjavik, Belfast and Dublin

Norwegian Sun
Capacity at 100%: 2,002
Date: May 6, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Ketchikan and Victoria

Pride of America
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: May 1, 2021
Homeport: Honolulu
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Maui, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Kauai

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Tokyo

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report