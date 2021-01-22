Ship By Ship: Here's When Norwegian May Start Cruising Again

With Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings pushing its start back to May, Cruise Industry News takes a look at when Norwegian Cruise Line ships may cruise next.

A look at the expected first sailing of each Norwegian Cruise Line ship as the cruise industry gets back into service. Data is based on announced deployment, cruises for sale, and all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis:

Norwegian Bliss

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: May 1, 2021

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Victoria

Norwegian Breakaway

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: May 2, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Roatán, Harvest Caye, Costa Maya and Cozumel

Norwegian Dawn

Capacity at 100%: 2,200

Date: May 2, 2021

Homeport: Venice

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Kotor, Corfú, Santorini, Mykonos, Argostoli and Dubrovnik

Norwegian Encore

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: May 2, 2021

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Victoria

Norwegian Epic

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: May 2, 2021

Homeport: Barcelona

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Naples, Civitavecchia, Livorno, Cannes and Palma de Mallorca

Norwegian Escape

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: May 21, 2021

Homeport: Southampton to Copenhagen

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Le Havre, Zeebrugge, Rotterdam and Oslo

Norwegian Gem

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: May 7, 2021

Homeport: Boston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: King’s Wharf

Norwegian Getaway

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: May 10, 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Split, Kotor, Corfú, Santorini, Mykonos, Naples and Livorno

Norwegian Jade

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: May 7, 2021

Homeport: Amsterdam

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Cobh, Liverpool, Dublin, Tilbury, Le Havre and Zeebrugge

Norwegian Jewel

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: May 10, 2021

Homeport: Vancouver to Seward

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway

Norwegian Joy

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: May 2, 2021

Homeport: New York City

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: King’s Wharf

Norwegian Pearl

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: May 2, 2021

Homeport: Piraeus

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Kusadasi, Patmos, Ashdod, Haifa, Limassol and Santorini

Norwegian Sky

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: May 7, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau

Norwegian Spirit

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: May 7, 2021

Homeport: Venice to Istanbul

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Split, Korcula, Corfú, Santorini, Kusadasi, Patmos, Piraeus and Volos

Norwegian Star

Capacity at 100%: 2,200

Date: May 2, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 12 nights

Itinerary: Zeebrugge, Amsterdam, Akureyri, Reykjavik, Belfast and Dublin

Norwegian Sun

Capacity at 100%: 2,002

Date: May 6, 2021

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Ketchikan and Victoria

Pride of America

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: May 1, 2021

Homeport: Honolulu

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Maui, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Kauai