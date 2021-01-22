Ship By Ship: Here's When Norwegian May Start Cruising Again

With Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings pushing its start back to May, Cruise Industry News takes a look at when Norwegian Cruise Line ships may cruise next.
A look at the expected first sailing of each Norwegian Cruise Line ship as the cruise industry gets back into service. Data is based on announced deployment, cruises for sale, and all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis:
Norwegian Bliss
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: May 1, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Victoria
Norwegian Breakaway
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: May 2, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Roatán, Harvest Caye, Costa Maya and Cozumel
Norwegian Dawn
Capacity at 100%: 2,200
Date: May 2, 2021
Homeport: Venice
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Corfú, Santorini, Mykonos, Argostoli and Dubrovnik
Norwegian Encore
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: May 2, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Victoria
Norwegian Epic
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: May 2, 2021
Homeport: Barcelona
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Naples, Civitavecchia, Livorno, Cannes and Palma de Mallorca
Norwegian Escape
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: May 21, 2021
Homeport: Southampton to Copenhagen
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Le Havre, Zeebrugge, Rotterdam and Oslo
Norwegian Gem
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: May 7, 2021
Homeport: Boston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: King’s Wharf
Norwegian Getaway
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: May 10, 2021
Homeport: Civitavecchia
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Split, Kotor, Corfú, Santorini, Mykonos, Naples and Livorno
Norwegian Jade
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: May 7, 2021
Homeport: Amsterdam
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Cobh, Liverpool, Dublin, Tilbury, Le Havre and Zeebrugge
Norwegian Jewel
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: May 10, 2021
Homeport: Vancouver to Seward
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway
Norwegian Joy
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: May 2, 2021
Homeport: New York City
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: King’s Wharf
Norwegian Pearl
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: May 2, 2021
Homeport: Piraeus
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kusadasi, Patmos, Ashdod, Haifa, Limassol and Santorini
Norwegian Sky
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: May 7, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau
Norwegian Spirit
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: May 7, 2021
Homeport: Venice to Istanbul
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Split, Korcula, Corfú, Santorini, Kusadasi, Patmos, Piraeus and Volos
Norwegian Star
Capacity at 100%: 2,200
Date: May 2, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: Zeebrugge, Amsterdam, Akureyri, Reykjavik, Belfast and Dublin
Norwegian Sun
Capacity at 100%: 2,002
Date: May 6, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Ketchikan and Victoria
Pride of America
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: May 1, 2021
Homeport: Honolulu
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Maui, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Kauai