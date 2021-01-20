Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Saga Pushes Start of Cruising to May; Requires COVID-19 Vaccine

Spirit of Discovery

Saga, citing time to allow guests to be fully vaccinated, has delayed the start of its cruise program.

The program will now begin with the Spirit of Adventure's inaugural voyage on May 4, while the Spirit of Discovery will sail on June 2.

"This means that, all cruises prior to this will no longer go ahead as planned which I am sure will come as a huge disappointment to you, but I also know that you will understand our reasons behind this," said Nigel Blanks CEO, Saga Cruises. "As our phonelines can get busy at times, please do not worry about contacting us at this stage as my team will be in touch with you over the next two weeks to either transfer your cruise departure date (for those booked on Secrets of Corsica and Sardinia) or advise on your options and answer any questions you may have. If you are unable to transfer your booking to a later cruise, we will of course arrange a full refund for you."

In addition, Saga has confirmed it will require that all guests must be fully vaccinated. This means that guests must have received their full two doses of the COVID‑19 vaccination at least 14 days before travelling with the company.

 

