Arnold Donald, president and CEO of Carnival Corporation, sold 62,639 company shares on Tuesday at a price of $21.12 for proceeds of $1,322,935, according to a SEC filing.

While the timing was less than ideal as the company remains out of service, the transaction was relatively routine.

Donald sold Carnival shares in mid January in 2020, although at a much higher per share price before the onset of hte COVID-19 pandemic.