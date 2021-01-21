Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

Royal Caribbean Group Has Now Shed Over 12,000 Berths

Azamara Quest

With the news that Royal Caribbean Group has sold Azamara, the world's second largest cruise operator has accelerated its shedding of berths and capacity.

With the onset of COVID-19, Pullmantur was the first to go, as the Spanish brand was quick to file for insolvency in Spain. Royal Caribbean was a 49 percent partner in the joint venture and owned the ships, which were quickly scrapped.

Later in 2020 and not coming as a surprise, Royal Caribbean Group then sold the Majesty and Empress of the Seas to new owners, as the two oldest ships in the Royal Caribbean International fleet were divested.

A few weeks later, the Azamara news became official, with Sycamore Partners buying the Azamara brand and its trio of vessels.

By the Numbers:

Pullmantur

Royal Caribbean International 

Azamara

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Wilhelmsen

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report