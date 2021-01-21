Royal Caribbean Group Has Now Shed Over 12,000 Berths

With the news that Royal Caribbean Group has sold Azamara, the world's second largest cruise operator has accelerated its shedding of berths and capacity.

With the onset of COVID-19, Pullmantur was the first to go, as the Spanish brand was quick to file for insolvency in Spain. Royal Caribbean was a 49 percent partner in the joint venture and owned the ships, which were quickly scrapped.

Later in 2020 and not coming as a surprise, Royal Caribbean Group then sold the Majesty and Empress of the Seas to new owners, as the two oldest ships in the Royal Caribbean International fleet were divested.

A few weeks later, the Azamara news became official, with Sycamore Partners buying the Azamara brand and its trio of vessels.

By the Numbers:

Pullmantur

3 Ships Divested (Monarch, Sovereign, Horizon)

5,984 berths.

387,822 estimated annual passenger capacity, per the Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

Royal Caribbean International

2 Ships Leave the Fleet (Empress, Majesty)

4,194 berths.

218,602 estimated annual passenger capacity, per the Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

Azamara