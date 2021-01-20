Celebrity Cruises to Feature Eight Ships for Caribbean 2022-2023 Season

Celebrity Cruises has announced its 2022-2023 Caribbean season with eight ships, including the new Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Edge along with the Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Silhouette and Celebrity Summit; and the Celebrity Constellation and Celebrity Reflection.

Homeports include Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Tampa or San Juan, Puerto Rico with cruises ranging from four- to 11-nights and an expanded offering of week-long cruises.

The Celebrity Apex will sail round-trip from Terminal 25 at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on rotating seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. From mid-November 2022 to mid-April 2023, itineraries include Puerto Rico, Tortola, St. Maarten, The Bahamas and St. Kitts and Nevis; or Key West, Florida, Belize and Grand Cayman.

The Celebrity Edge will sail from Fort Lauderdale on a 10-night Ultimate Southern Caribbean itinerary, visiting St. Maarten, St. Lucia, St. Johns, Barbados, St. Kitts and Nevis; an 11-night Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao itinerary; and an 11-night Panama Canal and Southern Caribbean itinerary. Panama Canal sailings offer the unique experience of going through the famed locks to the vast reservoir of Gatun Lake and back.

Now sailing year-round from Fort Lauderdale for the entire 2022-2023 Caribbean season, the Celebrity Equinox offers nine-night winter itineraries to the Southern Caribbean, including the U.S. Virgin Islands, Antigua, Barbados and St. Lucia.

For the first time, the Celebrity Millennium sails roundtrip from San Juan on three different unique weeklong Southern Caribbean voyages visiting a range of island favorites including Aruba, Barbados, Curacao, Antigua, Grenada, Bonaire and Dominica.

The Celebrity Silhouette will sail from Miami on a rotating schedule of short and long island sailings. Her 10-night itinerary visits popular islands in the Eastern Caribbean; while her four-night getaway to Key West and the Bahamas provides guests a taste of island life.

The Celebrity Summit will sail three different short Caribbean itineraries, offering four- and five-night quick escapes to Key West and the Bahamas; Key West and Mexico; or Grand Cayman and Mexico.

There are also cruises on the Celebrity Constellation sailing roundtrip from Tampa, Florida on a 10-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary; and an 11-night Ultimate Caribbean and The Americas itinerary, visiting Grand Cayman, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica and Mexico with some sailings featuring an overnight stay in Cartagena, Colombia.

Finally, the Celebrity Reflection will offer two different week-long itineraries to either Mexico, Jamaica and Grand Cayman or the Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas.



