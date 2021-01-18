MSC To Cruise Again on January 24

MSC Cruises announced today that the MSC Grandiosa will return to sea on January 24, according to a press release.

Following the latest ministerial decree issued by the Italian government and related updated health measures, the ship will resume her planned weekly cruises leaving every Sunday from Genoa, Italy and calling the Italian ports of Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo as well as Valletta in Malta.

Embarkation will be available from each port in Italy.

The decree authorised the resumption of cruise operations under the protection of the MSC Cruises’ health and safety protocol that was developed with and authorised by the Italian health, transport and safety authorities last summer. Since then, MSC Cruises has safely welcomed more than 30,000 guests onboard its two ships based out of Italy, the company said.

During the Christmas and New Year period through to the issuance of the latest ministerial decree, Italy-based cruise operations were temporarily suspended due to the restrictive measures related to peoples’ movement within the country as set by local authorities.