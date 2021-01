Here Are All Of Norwegian Cruise Line's Homeports For 2021

Norwegian Cruise Line uses a wide variety of homeports in North America, Europe and elsewhere.

Here's a look at the company's planned homeports for 2021 and what ships are expected to sail from each turnaround port:

Miami

Ships:

- Norwegian Breakaway (April to August);

- Norwegian Encore (April/November and December);

- Norwegian Getaway (December);

- Norwegian Jewel (October and November);

- Norwegian Joy (April/October to December);

- Norwegian Pearl (April/December);

- Norwegian Sky (April to October/December).

Seattle

Ships:

- Norwegian Bliss (May to September);

- Norwegian Encore (May to October);

- Norwegian Sun (April to October).

New York

Ships:

- Norwegian Getaway (April);

- Norwegian Breakaway (August to October);

- Norwegian Gem (April/November and December);

- Norwegian Joy (April to October).

Tampa

Ships:

- Norwegian Jade (April);

- Norwegian Dawn (December).

Los Angeles

Ships:

- Norwegian Bliss (April/October to December).

New Orleans

Ships:

- Norwegian Breakaway (April/November and December).

San Juan

Ships:

- Norwegian Epic (April/December).

Port Canaveral

Ships:

- Norwegian Escape (April/November and December).

Boston

Ships:

- Norwegian Gem (April to November).

Vancouver/Seward

Ships:

- Norwegian Jewel (May to September).

San Diego

Ships:

- Norwegian Jewel (December).

Panama City

Ships:

- Norwegian Sky (November and December).

Hawaii and South Pacific

Ships:

- Pride of America: Honolulu (April to December);

- Norwegian Jewel: Honolulu and Papeete (April).

Europe

Ships:

- Norwegian Dawn: Venice (May to November);

- Norwegian Epic: Barcelona and Civitavecchia (April to November);

- Norwegian Escape: Copenhagen and Warnemunde (May to October);

- Norwegian Getaway: Civitavecchia (April to October) and Piraeus (November);

- Norwegian Jade: Amsterdam, Southampton and Stockholm (May to October)/Civitavecchia, Venice, Piraeus and Barcelona (October to November);

- Norwegian Pearl: Piraeus (May to November);

- Norwegian Spirit: Piraeus, Barcelona, Istanbul and Venice (April to November);

- Norwegian Star: Southampton, Copenhagen and Reykjavik (May to October)/Lisbon (October and November).

Africa, Asia and Middle East

Ships:

- Norwegian Jade: Cape Town and Dubai (November and December);

- Norwegian Sun: Yokohama, Tokyo and Hong Kong (October to December);

- Norwegian Spirit: Dubai and Singapore (November and December).

South America

Ships:

- Norwegian Star: Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires (December);