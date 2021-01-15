Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Was the Magellan Sold for Scrap?

Magellan

After picking up the Magellan at auction for just $3.4 million, new owner Seajets appears to have flipped the former Carnival Cruise Line ship for scrap in India, according to sources.

The 1985-built, 1,452-guest ship now appears heading to India, where it will be beached and turned into scrap metal and joining the Marco Polo, which was also bought at the same auction and has suffered the same fate. 

One source told Cruise Industry News that alternative uses for old cruise ships, such as using them for accomodations, are not working out.

"The costs are killing them" the source said. 

The ship most recently sailed for Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV), and was auctioned off following the demise of the company.

Launched in 1985, the Magellan was built for Carnival Cruise Line as the Holiday. Following a major refit in 2009, the ship was transferred to IberoCruceros to begin operating in the Spanish market as the Grand Holiday. With the demise of the Ibero brand in 2014 the ship was sold to CMV.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Naval Rocha

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide