Was the Magellan Sold for Scrap?

After picking up the Magellan at auction for just $3.4 million, new owner Seajets appears to have flipped the former Carnival Cruise Line ship for scrap in India, according to sources.

The 1985-built, 1,452-guest ship now appears heading to India, where it will be beached and turned into scrap metal and joining the Marco Polo, which was also bought at the same auction and has suffered the same fate.

One source told Cruise Industry News that alternative uses for old cruise ships, such as using them for accomodations, are not working out.

"The costs are killing them" the source said.

The ship most recently sailed for Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV), and was auctioned off following the demise of the company.

Launched in 1985, the Magellan was built for Carnival Cruise Line as the Holiday. Following a major refit in 2009, the ship was transferred to IberoCruceros to begin operating in the Spanish market as the Grand Holiday. With the demise of the Ibero brand in 2014 the ship was sold to CMV.