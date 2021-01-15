Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

Holland America Opens Bookings for Europe 2022 Cruises

Nieuw Statendam

Holland America Line has opened bookings for its 2022 Europe season on the Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Westerdam, and Volendam.

The itineraries range from seven to 21 days from April through October.

According to a press release, the four vessels will sail dozens of European itineraries, exploring the Baltic, British Isles, French and Spanish rivieras, Iberian Peninsula, Mediterranean, and Northern Europe including Iceland, Greenland, Norway, and the North Cape.

Ports of call will include Dublin, Istanbul, Le Havre (Paris), New York, Reykjavik, South Queensferry (Edinburgh), St. Petersburg, Stockholm, Malta, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Rotterdam, and Venice.

During the season, the vessels will depart from eight cities: Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Barcelona, Boston, Civitavecchia (Rome), Venice, Copenhagen, and Piraeus (Athens).

The Westerdam will sail the entire 2022 Europe season in the Mediterranean on cruises roundtrip from Venice, as well as between Barcelona, Venice, Civitavecchia (Rome), and Piraeus (Athens), the cruise line stated.

The Rotterdam will embark on a historic 150th anniversary transatlantic sailing on Oct. 15, 2022. Exactly 150 years before this embarkation date, the Rotterdam I – the first Holland America Line ship – embarked on its maiden voyage from Rotterdam to New York. The new Rotterdam will recreate this historic voyage with calls at Plymouth, England, an overnight in New York City, then continuing onto Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The cruise line added that many of the cruises can be extended into Collectors' Voyages or longer voyages, which range between 14 to 35 days and combine nonrepeating, back-to-back itineraries, enabling guests to visit more ports and spend extra time discovering centuries of art, history, and culture.

Guests who book Holland America’s 2022 Europe cruises by Feb. 28, 2021, can receive up to $2,300 in amenities, including a free beverage package, pre-paid gratuities, free dining package, 50 percent reduced deposits, and free WiFi for suites.

