Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Celebrity Cruises Announces Return to Mexican Riviera in Fall 2022

Celebrity Millenium

Celebrity Cruises announced today  its return to the Mexican Riviera with a variety of seven- and eight-night sailings for fall 2022.

Departing from the Port of Los Angeles, the Celebrity Millennium will offer twelve sailings from late September through mid-December,.

“With Celebrity Millennium sailing the summer 2022 Alaska season, we saw an opportunity to then head south and bring our stunning ship to the LA region, said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “As the ship has just completed a voyage of transformation, she will provide the perfect surroundings for West Coasters ready for their own exciting transformative getaway in 2022.”

The Mexican Riviera itineraries will call in Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, and Ensenada.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

SIKA

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today