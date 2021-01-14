Celebrity Cruises Announces Return to Mexican Riviera in Fall 2022

Celebrity Cruises announced today its return to the Mexican Riviera with a variety of seven- and eight-night sailings for fall 2022.

Departing from the Port of Los Angeles, the Celebrity Millennium will offer twelve sailings from late September through mid-December,.

“With Celebrity Millennium sailing the summer 2022 Alaska season, we saw an opportunity to then head south and bring our stunning ship to the LA region, said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “As the ship has just completed a voyage of transformation, she will provide the perfect surroundings for West Coasters ready for their own exciting transformative getaway in 2022.”

The Mexican Riviera itineraries will call in Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, and Ensenada.