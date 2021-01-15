When Carnival Cruise Line Ships May Start Sailing Again

Carnival Cruise Line could have as many as 17 ships back in service in April, according to published deployment and the line's own website.
A look at the expected first sailing of each Carnival ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):
Carnival Breeze
Capacity at 100%: 3,650
Date: April 4, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Nassau, Amber Cove and Grand Turk
Carnival Conquest
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: April 2, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau
Carnival Dream
Capacity at 100%: 3,650
Date: April 3, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Costa Maya and Cozumel
Carnival Ecstasy
Capacity at 100%: 2,040
Date: April 1, 2021
Homeport: Jacksonville
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Freeport
Carnival Elation
Capacity at 100%: 2,040
Date: April 3, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Amber Cove and Grand Turk
Carnival Freedom
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: April 27, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Tracy Arm Fjord (cruising), Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and Victoria
Carnival Glory
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: April 4, 2021
Homeport: New Orleans
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Key West, Freeport and Nassau
Carnival Horizon
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: April 11, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and Cozumel
Carnival Legend
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: May 17, 2021
Homeport: Barcelona
Length: 8 nights
Itinerary: Malta, Messina, Naples, Civitavecchia, Livorno and Marseille
Carnival Liberty
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: April 2, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau
Carnival Magic
Capacity at 100%: 3,650
Date: November 6, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 8 nights
Itinerary: Aruba, Bonaire and Grand Turk
Carnival Miracle
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: October 3, 2021
Homeport: San Diego
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas
Carnival Panorama
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: April 3, 2021
Homeport: Long Beach
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta
Carnival Paradise
Capacity at 100%: 2,040
Date: November 1, 2021
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Grand Cayman and Cozumel
Carnival Pride
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: April 4, 2021
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kings Wharf
Carnival Radiance
Capacity at 100%: 2,984
Date: April 27, 2021
Homeport: Long Beach
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Ensenada and Catalina Island
Carnival Sensation
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: April 3, 2021
Homeport: Mobile
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel and Costa Maya
Carnival Spirit
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: June 27, 2021
Homeport: Brisbane
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Airlie Beach, Cairns, Port Douglas and Willis Island (cruising)
Carnival Splendor
Capacity at 100%: 3,000
Date: May 7, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Only sea days
Carnival Sunrise
Capacity at 100%: 2,984
Date: April 1, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Key West and Cozumel
Carnival Sunshine
Capacity at 100%: 3,000
Date: April 3, 2021
Homeport: Charleston
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Princess Cay
Carnival Valor
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: November 1, 2021
Homeport: New Orleans
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel and Puerto Progreso
Carnival Vista
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: April 3, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Montego Bay, Grand Cayman and Cozumel
Carnival Mardi Gras
Capacity at 100%: 5,200
Date: April 24, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: San Juan, Amber Cove and Grand Turk