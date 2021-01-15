When Carnival Cruise Line Ships May Start Sailing Again

Carnival Cruise Line could have as many as 17 ships back in service in April, according to published deployment and the line's own website.

A look at the expected first sailing of each Carnival ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Carnival Breeze

Capacity at 100%: 3,650

Date: April 4, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Nassau, Amber Cove and Grand Turk

Carnival Conquest

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: April 2, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Nassau

Carnival Dream

Capacity at 100%: 3,650

Date: April 3, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Costa Maya and Cozumel

Carnival Ecstasy

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: April 1, 2021

Homeport: Jacksonville

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Freeport

Carnival Elation

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: April 3, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Amber Cove and Grand Turk

Carnival Freedom

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: April 27, 2021

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Tracy Arm Fjord (cruising), Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and Victoria

Carnival Glory

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: April 4, 2021

Homeport: New Orleans

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Key West, Freeport and Nassau

Carnival Horizon

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: April 11, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and Cozumel

Carnival Legend

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: May 17, 2021

Homeport: Barcelona

Length: 8 nights

Itinerary: Malta, Messina, Naples, Civitavecchia, Livorno and Marseille

Carnival Liberty

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: April 2, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Nassau

Carnival Magic

Capacity at 100%: 3,650

Date: November 6, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 8 nights

Itinerary: Aruba, Bonaire and Grand Turk

Carnival Miracle

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: October 3, 2021

Homeport: San Diego

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas

Carnival Panorama

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: April 3, 2021

Homeport: Long Beach

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Carnival Paradise

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: November 1, 2021

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Grand Cayman and Cozumel

Carnival Pride

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: April 4, 2021

Homeport: Baltimore

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Kings Wharf

Carnival Radiance

Capacity at 100%: 2,984

Date: April 27, 2021

Homeport: Long Beach

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Ensenada and Catalina Island

Carnival Sensation

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: April 3, 2021

Homeport: Mobile

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel and Costa Maya

Carnival Spirit

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: June 27, 2021

Homeport: Brisbane

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Airlie Beach, Cairns, Port Douglas and Willis Island (cruising)

Carnival Splendor

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: May 7, 2021

Homeport: Sydney

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Only sea days

Carnival Sunrise

Capacity at 100%: 2,984

Date: April 1, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Key West and Cozumel

Carnival Sunshine

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: April 3, 2021

Homeport: Charleston

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Princess Cay

Carnival Valor

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: November 1, 2021

Homeport: New Orleans

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel and Puerto Progreso

Carnival Vista

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: April 3, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Montego Bay, Grand Cayman and Cozumel

Carnival Mardi Gras

Capacity at 100%: 5,200

Date: April 24, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: San Juan, Amber Cove and Grand Turk