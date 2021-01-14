Cruise Industry News GCSI

Another Cruise Ship Is Beached for Scrapping

Grand Celebration Scrapped

The former Grand Celebration from Bahamas Paradise Cruise Lines, the original Carnival Celebration, has been beached in India to be scrapped.

The ship launched in 1987 as the Carnival Celebration, the third out of three Holiday-class ships.

Following a near two-decade career with carnival, she moved to Iberocruceros in 2008, and then made her debut with Bahamas Paradise in early 2015.

Bahamas Paradise operated the ship in the two-night market from the port of Palm Beach. The vessel was used in various humanitarian aid efforts, and was also chartered by FEMA as a housing vessel.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bahamas Paradise suspended service in February and was ultimately forced to sell the ship for scrap value.

 

