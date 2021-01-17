The Alang Fleet: These Five Ships Will Be Scrapped in India

Five cruise ships are in the process of being scrapped in India following the COVID-19 pandemic which has accelerated the retirement of cruise ships.

Karnika

Capacity: 1,578

Tonnage: 70,130

Year built: 1990

Last Cruise Line: Jalesh Cruises

A victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jalesh Cruises was shut down by its owners in October. As a consequence, Karnika, the company’s sole vessel, was sold for scrap in November.

Ocean Dream

Capacity: 1,022

Tonnage: 36,674

Year built: 1982

Last Cruise Line: Peace Boat

The Ocean Dream was beached on New Year’s Eve, ending its 38-year seagoing career. Previously operated by the Peace Boat Organization, the vessel was replaced by the newer and larger Pacific World, the former Sun Princess.

Marco Polo

Capacity: 800

Tonnage: 22,080

Year built: 1965

Last Cruise Line: Cruise & Maritime

After Cruise & Maritime Voyages went into administration, the Marco Polo was auctioned in October. The new owners planned to use the ship on charter deals, looking into options that even included transforming it into a permanent hotel. None of the deal materialized.

Grand Celebration

Capacity: 1,800

Tonnage: 47,262

Year built: 1987

Last Cruise Line: Bahamas Paradise

Operating for Bahamas Paradise since 2015, the Grand Celebration was sold in November. While the cruise line initially denied the sale, the 1987-built vessel set course to India, arriving in Alang on January 11.

Satoshi (ex-Pacific Dawn)

Capacity: 1,590

Tonnage: 70,000

Year built: 1991

Last Cruise Line: P&O Australia

Sold by P&O Australia in October, the former Pacific Dawn was set to become a floating tech hub off the coast of Panama. The plan, however, fell through in December and the ship, now named Satoshi, was sold to Indian breakers.