Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

Royal Caribbean's Grandeur of the Seas Has a New Homeport

Grandeur of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International's Grandeur of the Seas has deployment again, as the ship is now scheduled to sail from Barbados for the winter 2021-2022 cruise season.

The ship was set to transfer to sister brand Pullmantur, which filed for insolvency last June, leaving the ship in limbo status. 

The ship's deployment now also features three new ports: Scarborough in Tobago, Port of Spain in Trinidad, and Kingstown, St. Vincent.

Seven-night cruises start at just $399 per person next winter.

The ship is offering a mix of itineraries roundtrip from Barbados, including a seven-night "Southern Caribbean Explorer" calling in the above ports, plus Grenada, Dominica and St. Lucia.

Another cruise is the "ABC Caribbean Adventure Cruise" featuring Grenada, Bonaire, Curacao, Aruba, Trinidad and one day at sea.

 

