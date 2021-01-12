Cruise Industry News GCSI

Virgin Voyages Breaks Ground on Miami Cruise Terminal

Virgin Voyages Ground Breaking

Construction may have already started, but Virgin Voyages officially broke ground on its Miami cruise terminal on Tuesday. Company CEO Tom McAlpin was on hand with a shovel along with local officials. 

With this new terminal and a long-term commitment to PortMiami, Virgin Voyages plans to homeport the Scarlet Lady in Miami this year when operations start. The Valiant Lady, a second ship, is also slated to sail from Miami for the winter 2021-2022 season.

The new Virgin Voyages Terminal will be located on the northwest side of the port. 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News 2021 European River Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Southern Barcode

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report