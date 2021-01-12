Virgin Voyages Breaks Ground on Miami Cruise Terminal

Construction may have already started, but Virgin Voyages officially broke ground on its Miami cruise terminal on Tuesday. Company CEO Tom McAlpin was on hand with a shovel along with local officials.

With this new terminal and a long-term commitment to PortMiami, Virgin Voyages plans to homeport the Scarlet Lady in Miami this year when operations start. The Valiant Lady, a second ship, is also slated to sail from Miami for the winter 2021-2022 season.

The new Virgin Voyages Terminal will be located on the northwest side of the port.