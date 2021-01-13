Where Are Norwegian Cruise Line's Ships?

The Norwegian Cruise Line fleet remains out of service for the time bein, and with no cruise schedule to cover, the company's ships have spread around the world for various reasons.
Here’s the location of every Norwegian ship:
Norwegian Encore
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Location: Southampton, United Kingdom
Norwegian Cruise Line’s biggest ship, the Norwegian Encore is docked in Southampton, United Kingdom. The vessel was previously laid up in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Norwegian Bliss
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Location: Portland, United Kingdom
The Norwegian Bliss is currently at Portland, in the United Kingdom. After a few months in Norfolk, the vessel crossed the Atlantic in July, for an extended lay up in Europe.
Norwegian Joy
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Location: Aruba
The Norwegian Joy arrived back in the Caribbean this month after a long trip to Asia. The vessel was used to pick up crew in places such as Port Klang and Manila.
Norwegian Escape
Year Built: 2015
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Location: Genoa, Italy
Also used to pick up crew members in Asia, the Norwegian Escape is currently docked in the Port of Geno in Italy. Before crossing the Suez Canal, the ship visited Indonesia, India, Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia.
Norwegian Getaway
Year Built: 2014
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: Marseille, France
The Norwegian Getaway is currently in France. The ship crossed the Atlantic in May for an extended drydock stay in Marseille.
Norwegian Breakaway
Year Built: 2013
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: Marseille, France
Similar to the Getaway, the Norwegian Breakaway is in Marseille, France, for drydock work.
Norwegian Epic
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Location: Marseille, France
In August, after a few months around Florida, the Norwegian Epic crossed the Atlantic to be drydocked in Europe. The vessel is still in Marseille, France, where the work was carried out.
Norwegian Gem
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Location: Miami, Florida
After nearly a month docked in Charleston, the Norwegian Gem recently docked in Miami.
Norwegian Jade
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Location: Naples, Italy
Sailing in Asia when cruises were suspended, the Norwegian Jade arrived in Europe in May. The ship is presently docked in Naples, Italy.
Norwegian Pearl
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Location: Aruba
The Norwegian Pearl is currently docked in the Port of Aruba, along the Norwegian Joy and the Norwegian Sun. The vessel previously spent time laid up in Jacksonville, Florida.
Norwegian Jewel
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Location: Long Beach, California
In the West Coast during the entire operational pause, the Norwegian Jewel is presently anchored off Long Beach, California.
Pride of America
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
Norwegian’s U.S.-flagged ship, the Pride of America is currently docked at its homeport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Norwegian Dawn
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,200 guests
Location: Siracusa, Italy
The Norwegian Dawn is presently in Siracusa, Italy. Sailing in the Caribbean when cruises ere suspended, the vessel went to Europe in July.
Norwegian Star
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,200 guests
Location: Toulon, France
Also in Europe, the Norwegian Star is docked in the French port of Toulon. Previously, the vessel spent a month in La Seyne sur Mer.
Norwegian Sun
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,002 guests
Location: Aruba
The Norwegian Sun is docked in Aruba.
Norwegian Spirit
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: Augusta, Italy
After welcoming new crew members in Montenegro, the Norwegian Spirit is currently anchored off Augusta, Italy.
Norwegian Sky
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: Curaçao
Initially laid up in Jacksonville, the Norwegian Sky has been in Curaçao for several months. The vessel arrived on the Southern Caribbean island in August and is presently docked at a commercial quay.