Where Are Norwegian Cruise Line's Ships?

The Norwegian Cruise Line fleet remains out of service for the time bein, and with no cruise schedule to cover, the company's ships have spread around the world for various reasons.

Here’s the location of every Norwegian ship:

Norwegian Encore

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Southampton, United Kingdom

Norwegian Cruise Line’s biggest ship, the Norwegian Encore is docked in Southampton, United Kingdom. The vessel was previously laid up in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Norwegian Bliss

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Portland, United Kingdom

The Norwegian Bliss is currently at Portland, in the United Kingdom. After a few months in Norfolk, the vessel crossed the Atlantic in July, for an extended lay up in Europe.

Norwegian Joy

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Aruba

The Norwegian Joy arrived back in the Caribbean this month after a long trip to Asia. The vessel was used to pick up crew in places such as Port Klang and Manila.

Norwegian Escape

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Genoa, Italy

Also used to pick up crew members in Asia, the Norwegian Escape is currently docked in the Port of Geno in Italy. Before crossing the Suez Canal, the ship visited Indonesia, India, Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia.

Norwegian Getaway

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Marseille, France

The Norwegian Getaway is currently in France. The ship crossed the Atlantic in May for an extended drydock stay in Marseille.

Norwegian Breakaway

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Marseille, France

Similar to the Getaway, the Norwegian Breakaway is in Marseille, France, for drydock work.

Norwegian Epic

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Marseille, France

In August, after a few months around Florida, the Norwegian Epic crossed the Atlantic to be drydocked in Europe. The vessel is still in Marseille, France, where the work was carried out.

Norwegian Gem

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Miami, Florida

After nearly a month docked in Charleston, the Norwegian Gem recently docked in Miami.

Norwegian Jade

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Naples, Italy

Sailing in Asia when cruises were suspended, the Norwegian Jade arrived in Europe in May. The ship is presently docked in Naples, Italy.

Norwegian Pearl

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Aruba

The Norwegian Pearl is currently docked in the Port of Aruba, along the Norwegian Joy and the Norwegian Sun. The vessel previously spent time laid up in Jacksonville, Florida.

Norwegian Jewel

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Long Beach, California

In the West Coast during the entire operational pause, the Norwegian Jewel is presently anchored off Long Beach, California.

Pride of America

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Norwegian’s U.S.-flagged ship, the Pride of America is currently docked at its homeport in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Norwegian Dawn

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Location: Siracusa, Italy

The Norwegian Dawn is presently in Siracusa, Italy. Sailing in the Caribbean when cruises ere suspended, the vessel went to Europe in July.

Norwegian Star

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Location: Toulon, France

Also in Europe, the Norwegian Star is docked in the French port of Toulon. Previously, the vessel spent a month in La Seyne sur Mer.

Norwegian Sun

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,002 guests

Location: Aruba

The Norwegian Sun is docked in Aruba.

Norwegian Spirit

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Augusta, Italy

After welcoming new crew members in Montenegro, the Norwegian Spirit is currently anchored off Augusta, Italy.

Norwegian Sky

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Curaçao

Initially laid up in Jacksonville, the Norwegian Sky has been in Curaçao for several months. The vessel arrived on the Southern Caribbean island in August and is presently docked at a commercial quay.