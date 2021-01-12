Vasco Da Gama to Sail Under Nicko Cruises

The Vasco Da Gama will be operating under Mystic Cruises’ German-based cruise brand, Nicko.

“With the popular Vasco Da Gama, the latest addition to the fleet in the Nicko Cruises family, you can discover the world from 2021. Small enough for a family atmosphere, big enough for a fantastic onboard experience and personal freedom,” the cruise line wrote on its website.

“Look forward to exciting routes in the Baltic States as well as Northern and Western Europe. More destinations are being planned,” it added.

According to the website, Vasco Da Gama sailings will be available for bookings this January.

In October 2020, Mystic Cruises confirmed that it acquired the Vasco Da Gama at auction.

Mario Ferreira, president of Mystic Invest Holding, then said that buying the former 1993-built Cruise & Maritime Voyages was an opportunity to grow the company’s current fleet and to better position it for the expected uptake of the market after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 1,258-guest Vasco da Gama will help expand Nicko’s footprint, and the ship already has a presence in the German-speaking market, having sailed under the Transocean banner for Cruise & Maritime Voyages.

Cruise & Maritime Voyages went into administration in July 2020.