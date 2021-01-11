MSC Extends Pause in U.S. Cruising Through March

MSC Cruises announced today a further extension of the temporary pause of its U.S.-based sailings through to and including March 31, 2021, according to a press release.

The decision will affect the schedules of four ships based in Florida: MSC Seaside and MSC Divina scheduled to sail from Port Canaveral, and MSC Meraviglia and MSC Armonia scheduled to sail from PortMiami.

Guests paid in full and booked through MSC Cruises USA or affiliated US-based travel advisors on the impacted sailings will be offered a 125 percent future cruise credit (FCC) of the original cruise fare where they have the opportunity to transfer the full amount paid for their cancelled cruise to a future cruise of their choice — on any ship, and any itinerary — through April 30, 2022, or can request a refund.

The 125% FCC provides guests with opportunities to upgrade their stateroom category and add pre-purchases such as specialty dining, beverage packages, Wi-Fi, or spa treatments to their booking.

For additional details, guests should contact their travel advisor or MSC Cruises directly.