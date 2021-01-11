Carnival to Delay Most Remaining 2021 Ship Deliveries

Carnival Corporation announced on Monday that it expects only one more ship to be delivered in fiscal 2021 compared to five ships that were originally scheduled for delivery in fiscal 2021.
The remaining ship to join Carnival Corporation's fleet in 2021 is widely expected to be Holland America's Rotterdam, although the company did not elaborate on delivery dates or ships in its earnings press release.
Other ships previously scheduled to join the company's global fleet in 2021 included the AIDAcosma, Seabourn Venture and Costa Toscana, plus the Discovery Princess, which have all been delayed thus far.
Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald said the company had negotiated delays for 16 ships, speaking on the company's fourth quarter earnings call.
Remaining 2021 Carnival Corporation Orderbook:
|Cruise Line
|Ship
|Cost(1)
|Tonnage
|Capacity
|Yard
|Sailing
|Delivery
|Year
|Holland America
|Rotterdam
|$520
|99,000
|2,660
|Fincantieri
|Eur/Carib
|June
|2021
|AIDA Cruises
|AIDAcosma
|$950
|183,900
|5,400
|Meyer
|Europe
|Q3
|2021
|Seabourn
|Venture
|$225
|23,000
|264
|Mariotti
|World
|Q3
|2021
|Princess
|Discovery Princess
|$760
|141,000
|3,660
|Fincantieri
|Eur/Carib
|October
|2021
|Costa Cruises
|Toscana
|$950
|183,900
|5,224
|Meyer Turku
|South Am
|Q4
|2021
1. In Millions.