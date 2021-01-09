Cruise Industry News GCSI

Two Royal Caribbean Ships Will Be In Warm Lay Up in BVI

Grandeur of the Seas

The Grandeur of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas from Royal Caribbean International will dock in the British Virgin Islands for at least a 30-day warm lay up, according to a press release from the port authority.

The ships will need to follow strict health and safety rules, the port authority said. 

With the ships in warm lay up close to North America, they could return to sailing in just a matter of days.

Acting Managing Director, Oleanvine Maynard noted that: "The vessel does not have any guests onboard, and it will be berthing exclusively to lay up, refuel, take on provisions and spare parts, that: access to vessels from shore-based staff during stays are not permitted to pass the security gate area which will be manned."

Crew will not be allowed to disembark. 

Patricia Romney, Director of Operations for Romasco Group, said: "As Agents for Royal Caribbean, we are indeed pleased to have two of its vessels calling in Tortola. We are grateful to the Virgin Islands Government for creating a path to assist our cruise partners during these critical times."

Hernan Zini, the Vice President of Worldwide Operations for Royal Caribbean Group said: "Royal Caribbean Group is grateful and fortunate to have the government and people of the British Virgin Islands welcome our vessels during the pandemic for lay-up so that critical services can be provided. As we face this challenging time together, our first priority is the health and safety of the communities we visit and our crew members. We all look forward to the day when we can resume sailing and return with our guests to visit the beautiful destination and warm people of the BVI."

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Stream2Sea

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report