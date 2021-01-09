Two Royal Caribbean Ships Will Be In Warm Lay Up in BVI

The Grandeur of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas from Royal Caribbean International will dock in the British Virgin Islands for at least a 30-day warm lay up, according to a press release from the port authority.

The ships will need to follow strict health and safety rules, the port authority said.

With the ships in warm lay up close to North America, they could return to sailing in just a matter of days.

Acting Managing Director, Oleanvine Maynard noted that: "The vessel does not have any guests onboard, and it will be berthing exclusively to lay up, refuel, take on provisions and spare parts, that: access to vessels from shore-based staff during stays are not permitted to pass the security gate area which will be manned."

Crew will not be allowed to disembark.

Patricia Romney, Director of Operations for Romasco Group, said: "As Agents for Royal Caribbean, we are indeed pleased to have two of its vessels calling in Tortola. We are grateful to the Virgin Islands Government for creating a path to assist our cruise partners during these critical times."

Hernan Zini, the Vice President of Worldwide Operations for Royal Caribbean Group said: "Royal Caribbean Group is grateful and fortunate to have the government and people of the British Virgin Islands welcome our vessels during the pandemic for lay-up so that critical services can be provided. As we face this challenging time together, our first priority is the health and safety of the communities we visit and our crew members. We all look forward to the day when we can resume sailing and return with our guests to visit the beautiful destination and warm people of the BVI."