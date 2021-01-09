The Costa Victoria Will Be Scrapped

The former Costa Victoria will be scrapped, according to multiple sources.

The 1996-built ship will be towed to India later this month where she will be demolished.

The former Costa vessel was quickly sold during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Carnival Corporation selling the vessel to Genova Industrie Navali Srl., which under the GIN Group owns a number of drydocks and shipyards in Europe, including Mariotti, specializing in luxury newbuilds, as well as Chantier Naval de Marseille, that offers the biggest drydock in the Mediterranean.

The ship was rumored to have been considered for a hotel ship or for use for drydock work, with those deals falling through.