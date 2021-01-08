Latest Predictions: When the Major Cruise Lines Will Sail

Major cruise lines are planning restarts in various phases in 2021. Here's the latest:

Carnival Cruise Line

In a recent announcement, Carnival Cruise Line extended its pause in all operations in the U.S. through March 31. Five different vessels also had additional cancellations, related to homeport operations and drydock work.

The recently delivered Mardi Gras also had its first sailings delayed, as previously announced. Currently in Barcelona, the vessel is now scheduled to depart Por Canaveral on its inaugural cruise in April.

Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean is back in service in Asia, with a local program dedicated to Singapore residents. In December, the cruise line launched a series of short cruises to nowhere onboard the Quantum of the Seas, which is slated to continue for the next few months.

Other sailings around the world, however, remain paused. Back in December, the company announced it had extended its suspension of sailing for its global fleet through February 28.

Cruise cancellations in Australia were extended further, through April 30. More cancellations came from the sale of the Empress of the Seas and the Majesty of the Seas, which left the fleet in December.

MSC Cruises

After a decision by the Italian government, MSC was forced to temporarily pause its Mediterranean sailings during the holiday season.

The MSC Grandiosa, which was sailing in the region since August 16, is now scheduled to reenter service on January 24. Another ship sailing in the region, the MSC Magnifica, had its return recently delayed to February 14.

Meanwhile, the temporary pause of U.S.-based sailings was further extended, cancelling all cruises until February 28.

Norwegian Cruise Line

On December 1, Norwegian Cruise Line announced another extension of its pause of service, affecting all cruises scheduled until the end of February and selected cruises in March.

Recently, the company cancelled its remaining March sailings, while working to meet the requirements of the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Norwegian could be poised for a European restart with two ships being manned in Montenegro.

Costa Cruises

After resuming service on September 6, Costa reactivated a total of three ships in Europe.

In December, the 5,200-guest Costa Smeralda was the only one in service, sailing an all-Italian itinerary. The program, however, needed to be suspended during the holidays at request of the Italian government.

Now, it’s scheduled to restart in January 31, with the Costa Deliziosa taking over from the Smeralda.

Disney Cruise Line

In line with other U.S. operators, Disney Cruise Line has extended its pause through February 28, and is currently planning a March restart. Of note, the company has brought tonnage back to the U.S.

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises has recently extended its operational pause to include sailings through May 14.

Additionally, cruises with more than seven nights sailing from and to the United States had already been cancelled through November 1.

Previously, the company had also announced that it is transferring the Star Princess earlier to P&O Australia, in addition to the sale of Sea Princess and Sun Princess. Both transactions resulted in additional cruise cancellations.

Genting Cruise Lines

Dream Cruises is back in service with the Explorer Dream sailing island-hopping itineraries in Taiwan. The World Dream, meanwhile, is sailing a program of short cruises from Singapore.

AIDA Cruises

After briefly resuming service on October 17, AIDA restarted cruising on December 5 as the AIDAperla embarked on a 7-night cruises to the Canaries. The vessel was soon followed by the AIDAmar, which started to sail in the Canaries later that month.

The cruises, however had to be suspended again a few weeks ago, after IT issues. The German brand is now planning to resume service on January 23.

Celebrity Cruises

In December, Celebrity Cruises extended its suspension of sailing for its global fleet. Currently, all sailings through February 28 are cancelled.

Additionally, Celebrity suspended its full 2020-2021 winter programs in Australia, Asia and South America.

Holland America Line

Holland America Line has extended its pause of cruise operations and cancelled departures on all ships through March 30.

Additionally, some Alaska sailings are suspended until early June, while Mediterranean cruises are cancelled through early June and Zaandam’s Canada/New England itineraries are not taking place through August.

Moreover, the cruise line had previously cancelled cruises that are eight or more nights calling at a U.S. port until November 1.

TUI Cruises

Sailing in Northern Europe, TUI Cruises was one of the first cruise lines to start sailing, on July 23.

Currently, the German brand is operating in the Canaries, with the Mein Schiff 2 as well as the Mein Schiff 1.

Windstar Cruises

In December, Windstar Cruises made the decision to postpone all its sailings until May. The company also cancelled its entire 2021 Alaska season.

Now, it’s scheduled to resume service on May 15 with the Star Breeze.

Azamara

Azamara has announced it will pause all operations until the 2021 Europe season, cancelling cruises in South America, Africa and Australia.

The cruise line plans to return to service on March 20 with the Azamara Quest.

Silversea Cruises

Royal Caribbean’s luxury brand, Silversea Cruises cancelled all its cruises until early April.

Currently, the Silver Cloud is set to resume service on May 5, the Silver Wind on June 14, the Silver Shadow on April 28, the Silver Spirit on April 20, the Silver Muse on May 20, the Silver Whisper on June 20, the Silver Explorer on May 28, the Silver Moon on April 1 and the Silver Origin on April 3.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin’s inaugural cruise is currently scheduled in May, with the 2,770-guest Scarlet Lady sailing from Miami to the Caribbean.

The brand’s second ship also had its introduction delayed. The Valiant Lady had its Mediterranean season postponed until 2022 and the ship is now scheduled to debut on November, in the Caribbean.