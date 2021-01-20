Antorcha: Product Delivery Is Key For Holland America

“The distinguishing factor for Holland America Line is how we deliver the product. We very much craft the entertainment, culinary and service around making sure that our product is intimate and personal, it’s immersive and really drives an enriching experience,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“How we deliver the product, where we go, and how we shape the itineraries and how we bring the itinerary aboard through menus or through enrichment talks allows the guest to come away from their vacation with a real sense of understanding for the culture they have experienced and places they have visited.”

Antorcha said the company’s Alaska program was among its strong points, backed up by a comprehensive land-based tour program.

“Many cruise lines go to Alaska, but how we do Alaska is fairly unique and that is consistent with the brand.”

Since being named to the president role in July, Antorcha has been listening and talking to guests and crew.

One item that has resonated for him has been the premium service level, and the connection between crew and guests.

“There is a history of a high level of service with the brand, and hearing the guests describe it made it more real.”

2021

This year will be highlighted by a quick and safe return to operations.

"Then the big news will be the delivery of the Rotterdam at the end of July,” said Antorcha.

The third Pinnacle-class ship has been renamed to become the seventh Rotterdam in the company’s history.

The feedback on her two sister ships, the 2,660-guest Koningsdam and Nieuw Statendam, has thus far been strong.

“These are our larger ships, but they are midsized for where the industry has gone,” Antorcha told Cruise Industry News. “What we’ve heard from guests is that the small-ship experience has been translated to a mid-sized ship, and hasn’t lost the essence of the brand with the service we are able to deliver onboard.”

Excerpt from Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine: Winter 2020/2021