Vancouver

P&O Cruises Australia Extends its Pause in Operations in New Zealand

Pacific Explorer

P&O Cruises Australia is extending its rolling pause in operations in New Zealand to departures on and before April 25, 2021 as  the Carnival brand said it was working with government and public health authorities on the appropriate time to restart sailing.

The cruise line, which has based ships in Auckland for many years, will return to New Zealand for a dedicated 150-day season in July 2022, the company announced. 

P&O Cruises Australia President Sture Myrmell said the start of a new year brought renewed optimism and confidence but, at the same time, it was important to remain realistic about the more immediate future.

“We know that much better days lie ahead and we remain positive about the resumption of cruising. While we’ve paused operations, P&O Cruises together with the wider industry has been using the time wisely to plan for cruising’s return,” Myrmell said.

“As we work towards this goal, we wanted to provide our Kiwi guests with as much certainty as possible and flexibility around their 2021 bookings and an opportunity to reschedule their cruise holiday for 2022 or beyond.

“I want to thank our New Zealand guests for their loyalty to P&O Cruises Australia during this time and we look forward to welcoming them back onboard.”

Initially scheduled to start sailing from Auckland from Feb. 6 2021, Pacific Explorer’s operations were previously paused to March 4, 2021 and are now paused to April 25.

In Australia, Pacific Adventure is currently scheduled to begin sailing from Sydney on April 30 2021 while Pacific Encounter is due to call Brisbane home from May7, although additional voyages may be added earlier, depending on the timing of the return of cruising in Australia.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Southern Barcode

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report