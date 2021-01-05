Costa To Restart Cruising on January 31 with the Costa Deliziosa

Costa Cruises announced it will restart operations in Italy on Jan. 31 with the Costa Deliziosa, citing uncertainty with regards to COVID-19 restrictions in the coming weeks and confirming that it had cancelled other sailings between Jan. 7 and Jan. 31.

Restarting operations, the Costa Deliziosa will sail the itinerary originally planned for Costa Smeralda, with itinerary options of three, four and seven days.

"The company applied these changes to its planned cruise programs, with the aim of preserving the best possible cruise experience for its guests," Costa said, in a press release. "The decision to operate the Costa Deliziosa will allow greater itinerary flexibility to respond to any changes in the local COVID-19 scenario while maintaining a unique and exclusive cruise experience on board one of the most beautiful and welcoming ships of Costa fleet."

The Costa Smeralda's deployment will be announced shortly, Costa said.