Vancouver

Costa To Restart Cruising on January 31 with the Costa Deliziosa

Costa Deliziosa

Costa Cruises announced it will restart operations in Italy on Jan. 31 with the Costa Deliziosa, citing uncertainty with regards to COVID-19 restrictions in the coming weeks and confirming that it had cancelled other sailings between Jan. 7 and Jan. 31.

Restarting operations, the Costa Deliziosa will sail the itinerary originally planned for Costa Smeralda, with itinerary options of three, four and seven days.

"The company applied these changes to its planned cruise programs, with the aim of preserving the best possible cruise experience for its guests," Costa said, in a press release. "The decision to operate the Costa Deliziosa will allow greater itinerary flexibility to respond to any changes in the local COVID-19 scenario while maintaining a unique and exclusive cruise experience on board one of the most beautiful and welcoming ships of Costa fleet."

The Costa Smeralda's deployment will be announced shortly, Costa said.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News 2021 Fleet Deployment

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report