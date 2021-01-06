The Last Six Cruise Ship Secondhand Transactions

The busy cruise ship secondhand market continues with operators shedding tonnage due to COVID-19, while some ships are heading to the scrap yard, ther opportunistic parties are starting up new brands with ships bought on the cheap.

The latest cruise ship transactions:

Satoshi

Capacity: 1,590

Tonnage: 70,000

Year built: 1991

Transaction date: December

Sold by P&O Cruises in October, the former Pacific Dawn was sold once again in December. Renamed Satoshi, the vessel was slated to become a floating tech hub off the coast of Panama. When its new owners failed to secure an insurance agreement for the operation, the ship was quickly sold to scrap. Currently in Panama, it’s expected in India in February.

Marco Polo

Capacity: 820 Guests

Tonnage: 22,000

Year built: 1965

Transaction Date: December

After being sold to an unnamed buyer at the CMV bankruptcy auction, the Marco Polo is now heading to the scrap yard after a number of potential charter and hotel-ship deals fell through.

Majesty and Empress

Majesty of the Seas

Capacity: 2,354

Tonnage: 73,941

Year built: 1992

Empress of the Seas

Capacity: 1,607

Tonnage: 48,563

Year built: 1990

Transaction date: December

In December, after months denying rumors, Royal Caribbean announced the sale of the two oldest units of its fleet, the Majesty of the Seas and the Empress of the Seas. The company only revealed that both were sold to Asia-Pacific interests, who would reveal plans for the vessels later. Meanwhile, in India, Cordelia Cruises said it bought the Empress for a new local operation.

Ocean Dream

Capacity: 1,022

Tonnage: 35,190

Year built: 1981

Transaction date: November

Beached on New Year’s Eve, the Ocean Dream was sold to Alang scrappers in November. Operated by the Peace Boat Organization until March, the vessel spent the last few months laid-up in Japan. The Danish-built ship was originally Carnival Cruise Line’s Tropicale.

Grand Celebration

Capacity: 1,800

Tonnage: 47,262

Year built: 1987

Transaction date: November

After six years sailing for Bahamas Paradise, the Grand Celebration was sold in November. While the company declined to comment the transaction, the 1987-built ship is rumored to have been sold to Indian scrappers. Currently sailing towards the country, it was recently received the St. Kitts and Nevis flag and had its name shortened to Grand.

Carnival Fascination

Capacity: 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Year built: 1994

Transaction date: November

Escaping the breakers the Carnival Fascination was sold to Century Harmony Cruise Ltd in November. Currently sailing to Egypt, the vessel was renamed Century Harmony and is expected to become an accommodation vessel in Asia.