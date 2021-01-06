The Last Six Cruise Ship Secondhand Transactions

The busy cruise ship secondhand market continues with operators shedding tonnage due to COVID-19, while some ships are heading to the scrap yard, ther opportunistic parties are starting up new brands with ships bought on the cheap.
The latest cruise ship transactions:
Satoshi
Capacity: 1,590
Tonnage: 70,000
Year built: 1991
Transaction date: December
Sold by P&O Cruises in October, the former Pacific Dawn was sold once again in December. Renamed Satoshi, the vessel was slated to become a floating tech hub off the coast of Panama. When its new owners failed to secure an insurance agreement for the operation, the ship was quickly sold to scrap. Currently in Panama, it’s expected in India in February.
Marco Polo
Capacity: 820 Guests
Tonnage: 22,000
Year built: 1965
Transaction Date: December
After being sold to an unnamed buyer at the CMV bankruptcy auction, the Marco Polo is now heading to the scrap yard after a number of potential charter and hotel-ship deals fell through.
Majesty and Empress
Majesty of the Seas
Capacity: 2,354
Tonnage: 73,941
Year built: 1992
Empress of the Seas
Capacity: 1,607
Tonnage: 48,563
Year built: 1990
Transaction date: December
In December, after months denying rumors, Royal Caribbean announced the sale of the two oldest units of its fleet, the Majesty of the Seas and the Empress of the Seas. The company only revealed that both were sold to Asia-Pacific interests, who would reveal plans for the vessels later. Meanwhile, in India, Cordelia Cruises said it bought the Empress for a new local operation.
Ocean Dream
Capacity: 1,022
Tonnage: 35,190
Year built: 1981
Transaction date: November
Beached on New Year’s Eve, the Ocean Dream was sold to Alang scrappers in November. Operated by the Peace Boat Organization until March, the vessel spent the last few months laid-up in Japan. The Danish-built ship was originally Carnival Cruise Line’s Tropicale.
Grand Celebration
Capacity: 1,800
Tonnage: 47,262
Year built: 1987
Transaction date: November
After six years sailing for Bahamas Paradise, the Grand Celebration was sold in November. While the company declined to comment the transaction, the 1987-built ship is rumored to have been sold to Indian scrappers. Currently sailing towards the country, it was recently received the St. Kitts and Nevis flag and had its name shortened to Grand.
Carnival Fascination
Capacity: 2,040
Tonnage: 70,367
Year built: 1994
Transaction date: November
Escaping the breakers the Carnival Fascination was sold to Century Harmony Cruise Ltd in November. Currently sailing to Egypt, the vessel was renamed Century Harmony and is expected to become an accommodation vessel in Asia.