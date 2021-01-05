MSC Cruises USA Announces Wave Season Offers

MSC Cruises USA has announced its wave season offers in a press release. As part of the Your Cruise, Your Choice promotion, guests booking with the cruise line will be able to receive up to $400 spending credit per stateroom to use.

“(T)here is tremendous anticipation for the resumption of cruising, which is why now is a great time for our guests to start planning with incredible value and increased flexibility with our still-available Total CruiseFlex offer,” said Ken Muskat, EVP and chief operating officer of MSC Cruises USA.

“MSC Cruises has a lot to look forward to in 2021 with two new ships on the horizon – including MSC Seashore, arriving to Miami in November 2021 – as well as a range of new three- and four-night itineraries in addition to week-long cruises from both Orlando and Miami. And, this combined with our Winter 2021-2022 cruises recently opened for sales, we’re continuing to see an uptick in demand that we expect to continue during wave season,” he added.

According to MSC Cruises USA, the received credit can be used toward bonuses like Wi-Fi, drink packages or gourmet specialty dining, activities like spa treatments and shore excursions, as well as ashore at MSC Cruises’ private island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

The offer applies to sailings in 2021-2022 in The Bahamas, Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Northern Europe, plus Kids Sail Free on many sailings. Bookings must be made before March 31, 2021.

For travel partners, MSC Cruises has enhanced its True Partnerships program, including protecting advisor commission levels, expanding benefits to the Get On Board program, and improving its Groups program.