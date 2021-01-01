Vancouver

Two TUI Ships On Hand for Funchal Fireworks Display

Mein Schiff 3 at Anchor

The Mein Schiff 1 and Mein Schiff 3 spent New Year's Eve anchored in Funchal to take in the harbor city's signature fireworks display.

The port is usually bustling with activity on New Year's, with dozens of cruise ships and lines competing for berth spots and anchorage areas.

Mein Schiff 3

For 2021 however, it was quiet, with just the two TUI ships. 

The Mein Schiff 1 is sailing her winter Canary Islands program under numerous health and safety measures, with a reported 1,083 guests onboard and 770 crew.

Funchal Fireworks

Under normal circumstances the Mein Schiff 1 can accommodate 2,900 guests at 100 percent double occupancy, but with new safety guidelines and social distancing, TUI has trimmed occupancy.

Mein Schiff 3, meanwhile, had no passengers and just crew aboard.

 

