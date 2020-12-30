Vancouver

Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Few Remaining March 2021 Sailings

Norwegian Joy

Norwegian Cruise Line will not be sailing in March, as the Miami-based cruise line has cancelled a handful of remaining departures on three ships, including the Norwegian Encore, Escape and Joy.

The Encore was scheduled to cruise from Miami on March 1; the Escape from Port Canaveral on March 11; and the Joy from Miami on March 7.

The pushes the operators start back to April at the earliest and guests with booked cruises will receive a full refund, the company said, plus an extra 10 percent credit for guests that use the refund to book a voyage within one year. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News 2021 Fleet Deployment

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2021 European River Report

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report