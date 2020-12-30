Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Few Remaining March 2021 Sailings

Norwegian Cruise Line will not be sailing in March, as the Miami-based cruise line has cancelled a handful of remaining departures on three ships, including the Norwegian Encore, Escape and Joy.

The Encore was scheduled to cruise from Miami on March 1; the Escape from Port Canaveral on March 11; and the Joy from Miami on March 7.

The pushes the operators start back to April at the earliest and guests with booked cruises will receive a full refund, the company said, plus an extra 10 percent credit for guests that use the refund to book a voyage within one year.