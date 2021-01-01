Vancouver

A Diverse Class of 2021 as 46 New Cruise Ships Could Debut

Carnival Mardi Gras

A glimpse at the 2021 cruise ship orderbook shows 30 cruise ships set to debut, plus 16 more ships that were delivered in 2020, most of which did not see revenue service and sit waiting.

The 30 ships expected in 2021 would mean a quickly rebounding cruise market plus the recovery of the global supply chain of vendors which has been slowed down by the pandemic, pushing shipyard delivery dates out into the future. 

What We Know

  • Despite the pandemic, 16 new ships debuted in 2020. Very few of these ships saw actual paying passengers onboard, and most now wait to start revenue service in 2021 when the time is right.
  • A number of ships that were set to be delivered in mid 2020 or later have so far been delayed by an average of six months.
  • Most cruise operators expecting ship deliveries in the second half of 2021 have yet to comment on delivery dates. 
  • Shipyards haven't said much about expected delivery dates, but with quarantine requirements for specialist vendors and contractors, plus social distancing in the work environment, timelines are getting pushed back.
  • Widespread vaccination will see timelines once again accelerate as shipyards can return to previous production schedules. 
  • See the current orderbook in PDF; for historical capacity projections see the Cruise Ship Orderbook Report.

2020 Ship Deliveries:

Cruise Line Ship Cost1 Tonnage Capacity Yard Sailing Delivery
Hurtigruten Fridtjof Nansen $220 20,000 530 Kleven World Q1
Regent Splendor $478 54,000 750 Fincantieri World January
Virgin Scarlet Lady $710 110,000 2,770 Fincantieri Carib February
Ponant Le Bellot $110 10,000 180 VARD World March
Celebrity Apex $900 129,500 2,900 Chantiers Eur/Carib April
Lindblad NG Endurance $135 12,000 126 Ulstein World April
American Jazz $80 5,148 195 Chesapeake U.S. April
Silversea Silver Origin $75 5,739 100 De Hoop Galapagos June
Ponant Le Jacques Cartier $110 10,000 180 VARD World July
Princess Enchanted Princess $760 141,000 3,660 Fincantieri Eur/Carib September
Saga S/Adventure $350 58,250 1,000 Meyer Europe September
P&O Cruises Iona $950 183,900 5,200 Meyer Europe Q3
Silversea Silver Moon $370 40,700 596 Fincantieri World October
Mystic/Nicko World Voyager $80 9,300 200 West Sea World Q3
Costa Cruises Firenze $780 135,500 4,232 Fincantieri China December
Carnival Mardi Gras $950 183,900 5,200 Meyer Turku Carib December

2021 Expected New Ship Debuts: 

Cruise Line Ship Cost1 Tonnage Capacity Yard Sailing Delivery
SunStone2 Ocean Explorer $65 8,000 140 CMIH World January
Viking Ocean Viking Venus $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World Q1
Sea Cloud Spirit $100 6,000 136 Metalships World Q1
Coral Expeditions Geographer $75 5,500 120 VARD Australia Q1
Quark Ultramarine $150 13,000 200 Brodosplit World Q1
SunStone3 Ocean Victory $65 8,000 186 CMIH World March
Tradewind Voyages Golden Horizon $100 8,770 300 Brodosplit World March
American Melody $80 5,148 195 Chesapeake U.S. Spring
Royal Caribbean Odyssey $950 167,000 4,200 Meyer Carib April
Crystal Endeavor $390 19,800 200 MV Werften World April
Ponant Commandant Charcot $324 30,000 270 VARD World May
Ritz-Carlton Evrima $225 25,000 298 Barreras World Spring
Holland America Rotterdam $520 99,000 2,660 Fincantieri Eur/Carib June
Hapag-Lloyd H/Spirit $155 16,100 230 VARD World Q2
Mystic/Atlas World Navigator $80 9,300 200 West Sea World Q2
Virgin Valiant Lady $710 110,000 2,770 Fincantieri Eur/Carib Q2
Emerald Azzurra $100 10,000 100 Halong World Q2
MSC Cruises Virtuosa $900 177,100 4,888 Chantiers Europe Q2
American Unnamed $80 5,148 195 Chesapeake U.S. Summer
MSC Cruises Seashore $1,100 169,380 4,560 Fincantieri Europe Summer
SunStone4 Sylvia Earle​ $65 8,000 130 CMIH World September
Oceanwide Janssonius $85 6,300 174 Brodosplit World October
Princess Discovery Princess $760 141,000 3,660 Fincantieri Eur/Carib October
Lindblad NG Resolution $150 12,000 126 Ulstein World Q3
Seabourn Venture $225 23,000 264 Mariotti World Q3
AIDA Cruises AIDAcosma $950 183,900 5,400 Meyer Europe Q3
Swan Hellenic Minerva $150 10,000 152 Helsinki World November
Silversea Silver Dawn $380 40,700 596 Fincantieri World Q4
Viking Ocean Viking Octantis $275 30,000 378 VARD World Q4
Costa Cruises Toscana $950 183,900 5,224 Meyer Turku South Am Q4

1. In Millions
2. On charter to Vantage Travel.
3. On charter to Victory Cruise Lines and Albatros Expeditions.
4. On charter to Aurora Expeditions. 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Stream2Sea

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report