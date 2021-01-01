A Diverse Class of 2021 as 46 New Cruise Ships Could Debut

A glimpse at the 2021 cruise ship orderbook shows 30 cruise ships set to debut, plus 16 more ships that were delivered in 2020, most of which did not see revenue service and sit waiting.

The 30 ships expected in 2021 would mean a quickly rebounding cruise market plus the recovery of the global supply chain of vendors which has been slowed down by the pandemic, pushing shipyard delivery dates out into the future.

What We Know

Despite the pandemic, 16 new ships debuted in 2020. Very few of these ships saw actual paying passengers onboard, and most now wait to start revenue service in 2021 when the time is right.

A number of ships that were set to be delivered in mid 2020 or later have so far been delayed by an average of six months.

Most cruise operators expecting ship deliveries in the second half of 2021 have yet to comment on delivery dates.

Shipyards haven't said much about expected delivery dates, but with quarantine requirements for specialist vendors and contractors, plus social distancing in the work environment, timelines are getting pushed back.

Widespread vaccination will see timelines once again accelerate as shipyards can return to previous production schedules.

See the current orderbook in PDF; for historical capacity projections see the Cruise Ship Orderbook Report.

2020 Ship Deliveries:

Cruise Line Ship Cost1 Tonnage Capacity Yard Sailing Delivery Hurtigruten Fridtjof Nansen $220 20,000 530 Kleven World Q1 Regent Splendor $478 54,000 750 Fincantieri World January Virgin Scarlet Lady $710 110,000 2,770 Fincantieri Carib February Ponant Le Bellot $110 10,000 180 VARD World March Celebrity Apex $900 129,500 2,900 Chantiers Eur/Carib April Lindblad NG Endurance $135 12,000 126 Ulstein World April American Jazz $80 5,148 195 Chesapeake U.S. April Silversea Silver Origin $75 5,739 100 De Hoop Galapagos June Ponant Le Jacques Cartier $110 10,000 180 VARD World July Princess Enchanted Princess $760 141,000 3,660 Fincantieri Eur/Carib September Saga S/Adventure $350 58,250 1,000 Meyer Europe September P&O Cruises Iona $950 183,900 5,200 Meyer Europe Q3 Silversea Silver Moon $370 40,700 596 Fincantieri World October Mystic/Nicko World Voyager $80 9,300 200 West Sea World Q3 Costa Cruises Firenze $780 135,500 4,232 Fincantieri China December Carnival Mardi Gras $950 183,900 5,200 Meyer Turku Carib December

2021 Expected New Ship Debuts:

Cruise Line Ship Cost1 Tonnage Capacity Yard Sailing Delivery SunStone2 Ocean Explorer $65 8,000 140 CMIH World January Viking Ocean Viking Venus $400 47,000 930 Fincantieri World Q1 Sea Cloud Spirit $100 6,000 136 Metalships World Q1 Coral Expeditions Geographer $75 5,500 120 VARD Australia Q1 Quark Ultramarine $150 13,000 200 Brodosplit World Q1 SunStone3 Ocean Victory $65 8,000 186 CMIH World March Tradewind Voyages Golden Horizon $100 8,770 300 Brodosplit World March American Melody $80 5,148 195 Chesapeake U.S. Spring Royal Caribbean Odyssey $950 167,000 4,200 Meyer Carib April Crystal Endeavor $390 19,800 200 MV Werften World April Ponant Commandant Charcot $324 30,000 270 VARD World May Ritz-Carlton Evrima $225 25,000 298 Barreras World Spring Holland America Rotterdam $520 99,000 2,660 Fincantieri Eur/Carib June Hapag-Lloyd H/Spirit $155 16,100 230 VARD World Q2 Mystic/Atlas World Navigator $80 9,300 200 West Sea World Q2 Virgin Valiant Lady $710 110,000 2,770 Fincantieri Eur/Carib Q2 Emerald Azzurra $100 10,000 100 Halong World Q2 MSC Cruises Virtuosa $900 177,100 4,888 Chantiers Europe Q2 American Unnamed $80 5,148 195 Chesapeake U.S. Summer MSC Cruises Seashore $1,100 169,380 4,560 Fincantieri Europe Summer SunStone4 Sylvia Earle​ $65 8,000 130 CMIH World September Oceanwide Janssonius $85 6,300 174 Brodosplit World October Princess Discovery Princess $760 141,000 3,660 Fincantieri Eur/Carib October Lindblad NG Resolution $150 12,000 126 Ulstein World Q3 Seabourn Venture $225 23,000 264 Mariotti World Q3 AIDA Cruises AIDAcosma $950 183,900 5,400 Meyer Europe Q3 Swan Hellenic Minerva $150 10,000 152 Helsinki World November Silversea Silver Dawn $380 40,700 596 Fincantieri World Q4 Viking Ocean Viking Octantis $275 30,000 378 VARD World Q4 Costa Cruises Toscana $950 183,900 5,224 Meyer Turku South Am Q4

1. In Millions

2. On charter to Vantage Travel.

3. On charter to Victory Cruise Lines and Albatros Expeditions.

4. On charter to Aurora Expeditions.