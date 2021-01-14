MSC Cruises: Largest Brand Orderbook with 12 New Ships

The largest single expansion planned in the cruise industry comes from MSC Cruises, which has 12 ships on order from 2021 through 2027.

The fastest-expanding cruise line in the world has $11.3 billion invested in 12 new ships, adding approximately 44,496 berths to the company's fleet.

Of note, the MSC Europa and her three sisters will be powered by clean-burning LNG, as will another Meraviglia-class vessel, due to debut in 2023.

MSC is also launching a luxury brand, with ships expected to be delivered annually starting in 2023.

Cruise Line Ship Cost(1) Tonnage Capacity Yard Sailing Delivery Year MSC Cruises Virtuosa $900 177,100 4,888 Chantiers Europe Q2 2021 MSC Cruises Seashore $1,100 169,380 4,560 Fincantieri Europe Summer 2021 MSC Cruises Europa $1,200 205,700 5,400 Chantiers TBA May 2022 MSC Cruises Unnamed $600 64,000 1,000 Fincantieri World Spring 2023 MSC Cruises Unnamed $1,100 169,380 4,560 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2023 MSC Cruises Unnamed $1,000 177,100 4,888 Chantiers TBA TBA 2023 MSC Cruises Unnamed $600 64,000 1,000 Fincantieri World Spring 2024 MSC Cruises Unnamed $1,200 205,700 5,400 Chantiers TBA TBA 2024 MSC Cruises Unnamed $600 64,000 1,000 Fincantieri World Spring 2025 MSC Cruises Unnamed $1,200 205,700 5,400 Chantiers TBA TBA 2025 MSC Cruises Unnamed $600 64,000 1,000 Fincantieri World Spring 2026 MSC Cruises Unnamed $1,200 205,700 5,400 Chantiers TBA TBA 2027

1. In Millions.