MSC Cruises: Largest Brand Orderbook with 12 New Ships

The largest single expansion planned in the cruise industry comes from MSC Cruises, which has 12 ships on order from 2021 through 2027.
The fastest-expanding cruise line in the world has $11.3 billion invested in 12 new ships, adding approximately 44,496 berths to the company's fleet.
Of note, the MSC Europa and her three sisters will be powered by clean-burning LNG, as will another Meraviglia-class vessel, due to debut in 2023.
MSC is also launching a luxury brand, with ships expected to be delivered annually starting in 2023.
|Cruise Line
|Ship
|Cost(1)
|Tonnage
|Capacity
|Yard
|Sailing
|Delivery
|Year
|MSC Cruises
|Virtuosa
|$900
|177,100
|4,888
|Chantiers
|Europe
|Q2
|2021
|MSC Cruises
|Seashore
|$1,100
|169,380
|4,560
|Fincantieri
|Europe
|Summer
|2021
|MSC Cruises
|Europa
|$1,200
|205,700
|5,400
|Chantiers
|TBA
|May
|2022
|MSC Cruises
|Unnamed
|$600
|64,000
|1,000
|Fincantieri
|World
|Spring
|2023
|MSC Cruises
|Unnamed
|$1,100
|169,380
|4,560
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|TBA
|2023
|MSC Cruises
|Unnamed
|$1,000
|177,100
|4,888
|Chantiers
|TBA
|TBA
|2023
|MSC Cruises
|Unnamed
|$600
|64,000
|1,000
|Fincantieri
|World
|Spring
|2024
|MSC Cruises
|Unnamed
|$1,200
|205,700
|5,400
|Chantiers
|TBA
|TBA
|2024
|MSC Cruises
|Unnamed
|$600
|64,000
|1,000
|Fincantieri
|World
|Spring
|2025
|MSC Cruises
|Unnamed
|$1,200
|205,700
|5,400
|Chantiers
|TBA
|TBA
|2025
|MSC Cruises
|Unnamed
|$600
|64,000
|1,000
|Fincantieri
|World
|Spring
|2026
|MSC Cruises
|Unnamed
|$1,200
|205,700
|5,400
|Chantiers
|TBA
|TBA
|2027
1. In Millions.